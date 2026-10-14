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Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
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WKN: A40B55 | ISIN: JE00BRX98089 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1W
Tradegate
14.10.26 | 10:08
12,230 Euro
-0,33 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Niederlande 30
1-Jahres-Chart
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,23012,24010:09
0,0000,00010:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC12,230-0,33 %
RECORDATI SPA53,00-0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.