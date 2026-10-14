EcoSys Berhad Debuts on ACE Market, Marking New Chapter in Pan-Semiconductor Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad ("EcoSys" or the "Company"), an industrial solutions provider serving the pan-semiconductor industry, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.70 per share, compared with its initial public offering ("IPO") price of RM0.27 per share, representing a premium of 159.26%.

From left to right: Ms. Low Soo Kim, Independent Non-Executive Director of EcoSys; Ms. Kho Zhen Qi, Independent Non-Executive Director of EcoSys; Mr. Woon Soon Fai, Managing Director of Eco Asia; Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia; Mr. Gan Teck Hooi, Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of EcoSys; Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Managing Director of EcoSys; Dato' Chong Chun Shiong, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of EcoSys; Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A; Ms. Sharmila Ravindran, Independent Non-Executive Director of EcoSys; and Mr. Danny Wong, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A.

EcoSys is listed under the stock name "ECOSYS" and stock code "0477".

EcoSys and its subsidiaries ("EcoSys Group" or "Group") provides two complementary categories of industrial solutions: ultra-high purity ("UHP") fabrication of precision engineering components and sub-assembly modules, and the research and development ("R&D"), customisation, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of abatement systems. Its solutions support applications across semiconductor manufacturing equipment, front-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment, solar photovoltaic ("PV") panels manufacturing equipment and industrial gas supply systems.

Through the IPO, EcoSys raised approximately RM39.34 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 145.70 million new ordinary shares. The proceeds will be channelled towards:

RM17.00 million for the expansion of the abatement segment through the purchase of key components and modules of abatement systems.

for the expansion of the abatement segment through the purchase of key components and modules of abatement systems. RM8.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings.

for the repayment of bank borrowings. RM4.93 million for the enhancement of operational capabilities through the purchase of machines and expansion of the Group's team.

for the enhancement of operational capabilities through the purchase of machines and expansion of the Group's team. RM1.54 million for the expansion of geographical coverage in India, including the establishment of an India sales and service centre and recruitment of local personnel.

for the expansion of geographical coverage in India, including the establishment of an India sales and service centre and recruitment of local personnel. RM2.36 million for working capital to support day-to-day operations.

for working capital to support day-to-day operations. RM5.50 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Chan Chee Wei, Managing Director of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad said, "Today represents a significant milestone in EcoSys' journey. Our listing on the ACE Market reflects the progress we have made in building specialised technical capabilities, proprietary abatement technologies and relationships with customers across the pan-semiconductor industry. More importantly, it gives us a stronger platform to execute our next phase of growth. The capital raised will support the expansion of our abatement segment, strengthen our UHP fabrication capabilities and enable us to establish a more direct presence in India. As a listed company, we remain focused on disciplined execution, continuous innovation and creating sustainable value for our shareholders, customers and business partners."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad added, "EcoSys enters the public market with a differentiated combination of UHP fabrication capabilities and proprietary abatement system technologies. Its exposure to semiconductor and solar-related manufacturing activities, established customer relationships and ongoing investments in operational capabilities provide a solid foundation for future development. We are pleased to have supported the Group in reaching this important milestone."

Datuk Kelvin Khoo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd shared, "The listing provides EcoSys with greater financial flexibility and a stronger corporate platform to pursue its expansion plans. Its intended investments in production capabilities, talent and regional market development are aligned with the Group's objective of strengthening its position in the pan-semiconductor value chain. We believe EcoSys is well-positioned to build on opportunities across its target markets."

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for the IPO while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn Bhd is the Financial Adviser.

###

ABOUT ECOSYS (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

EcoSys Group principally serves the pan-semiconductor industry through the provision of UHP fabrication of precision engineering components and sub-assembly modules, as well as the R&D, customisation, assembly, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of proprietary abatement systems. Its products and services support applications in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, front-end semiconductor manufacturing equipment, solar PV panels manufacturing equipment and industrial gas supply systems.

For more information, visit https://www.ecosysgrp.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: EcoSys (Malaysia) Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecosys-malaysia-berhad-debuts-on-ace-market-marking-new-chapter-in-pan-semiconduct-1236703