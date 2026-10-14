Movere's platform connects businesses to 500+ payment methods in 100+ countries through a single integration

Movere, a new AI-native platform built to fuel business growth in new markets, has today launched. Founded by three payments and banking leaders, it brings payments, global hiring and expert advice together in one ecosystem, with one connection to 500+ payment methods across 100+ countries.

Many businesses now sell across borders from day one, and growth takes more than accepting payments. Movere is a merchant money infrastructure, built as a payment universe where payments, hiring and expert advice work together to fuel global growth. Pay lets businesses accept payments online and in person. They set their own rules, such as lowest cost or best chance of approval, and Movere routes every payment to match. With Connect, multi-entity onboarding is swift and seamless so businesses can scale without growing pains. AI agents handle the integration through Model Context Protocol onboarding. A business can be live in as little as 15 minutes, where it once took weeks of development time.

Grow, powered by Kumo HR, lets businesses hire and pay teams in new markets without setting up a local entity, on one connected platform. Unite helps community groups collect donations and fees. Empower offers one to one consultations with payments and growth experts on regulation and setting up in each market. Businesses also gain access to Movere's extensive partner network.

"I have spent more than 40 years in payments, transforming some of the biggest companies in the industry and serving their merchants' global expansion needs, from global transaction banking to entering emerging and challenging markets. I know how much power sits inside that payment infrastructure, and how few businesses are unlocking its full potential. Merchants should not need a team of engineers to sell in a new market. Growth should not stop at a border. Payments should be effortless. So we built Movere, a payment universe: one place where payments, hiring and expert advice come together to fuel global growth. Our AI agents handle the integration in minutes. We funded it ourselves, so every decision puts the customer first," said Praful Morar, Co-founder and CEO of Movere.

Movere was founded by Praful Morar, CEO, Walé Abidakun, CSO, and Lukas Pukaj, CCO. Their careers span Worldpay, Safecharge, Nuvei, BGC Group, PayPal and NatWest. Together they bring more than 70 years of experience across payments, banking and cross border money movement. Movere is funded entirely by its founders.

Movere is available from today. To find out more, visit www.movere.money.

About Movere

Movere is an AI-native payment universe built to fuel global business growth and make money movement simple. Founded in London by experienced leaders in payments and banking, it is fully independent. One connection gives businesses access to 500+ payment methods in 100+ countries, online and in person. It is built for sectors such as retail and online gaming. Businesses set their own routing rules. AI agents handle the integration, so businesses can integrate in as little as 15 minutes.

Beyond payments, Grow, powered by Kumo HR, helps businesses hire and manage teams in new markets without a local entity. Unite helps community groups collect donations and fees. Empower gives businesses one to one access to payments and growth experts.

Movere's vision is a world where payments are simple, enabling businesses to focus on growth. Learn more at www.movere.money.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014732772/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Munveer Garcha for Movere, MGL Communications

munveer@mglcommunications.com

07796 434749