EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares
1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4. Share-position
5. Details
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2415602 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group