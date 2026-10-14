

EQS Newswire / 14/10/2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Owner of globally recognized Flying Goose Sriracha strengthens roadmap toward Carbon Neutrality by 2040 and Net Zero Emissions by 2050

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2026 - Exotic Food Public Company Limited , a leading Thai food exporter and owner of Flying Goose , the globally recognized Thai Sriracha sauce brand, as well as the Exotic Food brand of Thai sauces and curry pastes, has become the first company in Thailand's food industry to receive ISO 14068-1:2023 certification from the Management System Certification Institute (MASCI).





The certification marks a key step in the company's transition toward lower-carbon operations and supports its long-term targets of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2040 and Net Zero Emissions by 2050, as environmental requirements become increasingly important for companies competing in global markets.



"Environmental performance is becoming an important part of doing business internationally, particularly in Europe, one of our key export markets," said Vasana Jantarach, Chief Executive Officer of Exotic Food Public Company Limited.



"Setting a target is not enough. We need a credible and internationally recognized framework that demonstrates how emissions will be measured, reduced and managed over the long term."



To meet the ISO requirements, Exotic Food reviewed and recalculated its greenhouse gas emissions baseline across its manufacturing operations, strengthened its emissions-data management system and trained executives and employees responsible for environmental data. The process also included pre-assessment and independent verification.



The company has begun implementing emission-reduction measures across its operations, including installing solar power systems at its Amata City Rayong facility, with further installations planned at its raw-material facility in Phitsanulok.



It is also improving manufacturing energy efficiency and working with logistics suppliers to gradually transition freight transport from diesel-powered trucks to electric vehicles.



A central principle of ISO 14068-1:2023 is that companies prioritize avoiding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, followed by replacing carbon-intensive activities with lower-carbon alternatives. Carbon offsets are used only for residual emissions that cannot currently be eliminated.



"This framework gives us a disciplined pathway to reduce emissions as the business continues to grow," Vasana said. "It also enables our customers and business partners to see that our environmental commitments are measurable, transparent and independently verifiable."



Exotic Food said it will continue investing in cleaner technologies, energy efficiency and operational improvements as part of its broader ESG strategy and efforts to build a more sustainable food supply chain.



Hashtag: ExoticFood FlyingGoose ISO14068

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Exotic Food Public Company Limited

14/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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