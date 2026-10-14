Researchers in Italy have found that removing the backsheet from crystalline silicon PV modules before thermal recycling produces cleaner recovered materials and lowers particulate emissions, without reducing recovery yields. The team tested a selective backsheet-removal step, patented by Italy's National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA) and Beta-Tech, upstream of the pilot-scale thermomechanical recycling process developed by Venice-based startup 9-Tech. The scientists compared modules processed with and without their backsheets on material recovery, ...

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