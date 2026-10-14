Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations, has launched two of its core products at Target stores nationwide on October 4. The launch marks the brand's first entry into physical retail and brings Cata-Kor NMN and Cata-Kor Liposomal NAD+ to the Vitamins & Supplements section across the U.S.

Cata-Kor

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Both products are available in retail-specific 25-serving packs priced at $34.99, a format developed specifically for Target. Cata-Kor NMN delivers 500 mg of Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide per serving, combined with Resveratrol, TMG, and Quercetin. Cata-Kor Liposomal NAD+ provides direct NAD+ support in a liposomal delivery format.

The two products represent complementary pathways within the same NAD+ portfolio - one built around a precursor-based mechanism, the other around direct delivery - giving Target guests a choice of formats within the brand's longevity-focused lineup.

"Launching at Target is a significant step for Cata-Kor as we move into physical retail," said Vlad Seuruk, CEO at Cata-Kor. "We built our presence online first. Taking that to Target means our products are now accessible to a much broader audience - people who want science-backed longevity options and find them on a shelf rather than searching for them online."

The Target launch follows a series of quality milestones for the brand. Cata-Kor NMN holds NSF certification under NSF/ANSI 173, confirming compliance with manufacturing quality, purity controls, and label accuracy. The company's NAD+ formulations have also undergone independent verification under the Alkemist Assured program.

Prior to its physical retail debut, Cata-Kor's NMN formula sold over 200,000 units on TikTok Shop.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing longevity formulations that support cellular health, vitality, and daily performance. Its portfolio is built around cellular energy mechanisms and healthy ageing pathways. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality, and science-informed development.

Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release regarding Cata-Kor's dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. NSF/ANSI 173 certification verifies manufacturing quality, facility cGMP compliance, and label accuracy against contamination risks; it does not constitute an endorsement or evaluation of therapeutic claims by NSF or the FDA. Individuals should consult a healthcare professional before starting any dietary supplement regimen.

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