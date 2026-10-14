Customers Can Bring Conga Data into the Tools They Already Use While New Intelligence Across Contracts, Pricing, Quoting and Document Automation Helps Teams Move Faster, Reduce Risk and Drive Revenue

Conga Connection-- Conga, the company lining up commerce, today announced a wave of AI-first product innovations at Conga Connection in Amsterdam, headlined by the launch of the Conga Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server. By bringing live Conga data directly into AI assistants such as Claude and Microsoft Copilot, teams get real answers about their contracts, quotes and obligations without leaving the tools they already use. Conga also expanded AiMe, its native AI intelligence layer, across the Advantage Platform with nearly 100 tools, added AI-powered forecasting to Conga Price Optimization and Management and introduced new AI capabilities across Conga Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). Together, these innovations bring AI deeper into the commerce workflows legal, sales, pricing and procurement teams use every day.

"Our customers run some of the most complex commercial operations in the world, and they need AI that works where they do," said Dave Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of Conga. "Every innovation we're launching has our customers in mind and aligns with our open platform strategy helping companies move faster, decide with confidence and give their buyers a better experience. That's how commerce lines up, and where we'll continue investing to support our customers' success."

Conga Data, Where Customers Are

Built on an open standard for connecting AI assistants to business software, the Conga MCP Server enables connection of Claude, Microsoft Copilot and other MCP-compatible assistants directly to the Conga Advantage Platform for real-time insights.

With the Conga MCP Server, for example, a CFO can ask Copilot which contracts expire in the next 90 days. A legal operations lead can ask Claude what an amendment to a contract changed. And a sales representative can see where a quote stands in approval and send the agreement for signature, all without opening Conga. This innovation is just the start of new AI capabilities and features, which will help companies unlock the power of a connected, intelligent commerce chain.

AiMe Expands Across the Conga Advantage Platform

AiMe, Conga's unified AI layer, can be accessed conversationally across the Conga Advantage Platform, connecting the entire commerce chain so teams have one place to ask questions and act across contracts, quotes, pricing and documents. More than 90 tools and 19 skills within AiMe help teams find information and automate multistep workflows without switching screens. AiMe is designed to keep each customer's data secure and isolated.

Contract Lifecycle Management Gets Significant New AI Capabilities

With the October product release, Conga's CLM software, used by legal and contracting teams to manage agreements from drafting through signatures and renewals, adds five new AI capabilities designed to help those teams move faster and catch risk earlier, including:

Redline: Reviews contract language during negotiation, recommends clause wording based on an organization's own negotiation history and flags risk by severity. A companion capability tracks how executed contract language compares to the organization's own approved standards across the entire portfolio, surfacing drift before it becomes the default negotiated position.

Reviews contract language during negotiation, recommends clause wording based on an organization's own negotiation history and flags risk by severity. A companion capability tracks how executed contract language compares to the organization's own approved standards across the entire portfolio, surfacing drift before it becomes the default negotiated position. Search : Helps users find answers inside a company's contracts, with support for natural follow-up questions, richer AI-generated summaries and more complex, multi-part queries.

: Helps users find answers inside a company's contracts, with support for natural follow-up questions, richer AI-generated summaries and more complex, multi-part queries. Compliance Screening : Screens contracts for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and sanctions exposure during redline review, helping teams catch potential issues before signature.

: Screens contracts for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and sanctions exposure during redline review, helping teams catch potential issues before signature. Clause Library Builder : Turns existing Word templates into a searchable clause library in a fraction of the time.

: Turns existing Word templates into a searchable clause library in a fraction of the time. Tools for Salesforce MCP: Conga CLM for Salesforce and Conga Contracts for Salesforce now support Salesforce MCP, enabling users to create, generate, review, negotiate, sign, publish and manage contracts through simple natural language requests, all without leaving Salesforce.

Conga also introduced two new integrations that connect Conga CLM to more of the systems legal and procurement teams rely on. Through a new partnership with GC AI, GC AI's purpose-built legal AI is now integrated directly into Conga CLM. It builds on the new CLM AI capabilities announced today and gives legal teams a faster, more connected way to manage contracts end to end. A second integration with SAP Ariba, a widely used procurement platform, automatically creates contracts in Conga CLM when a sourcing event is awarded in Ariba, and publishes signed agreements back to the Ariba workspace automatically keeping procurement and legal aligned on a single, current view of contracts, regardless of which e-signature tool was used.

Additional New Capabilities Across the Platform

Price Optimization and Management: Adds new AI-powered predictive business forecasting and planning. Pricing and revenue teams can forecast demand, cost, revenue, volume, capacity and utilization to help spot anomalies and trends early.

Adds new AI-powered predictive business forecasting and planning. Pricing and revenue teams can forecast demand, cost, revenue, volume, capacity and utilization to help spot anomalies and trends early. CPQ: Expands deal-level pricing guidance, so large quotes with hundreds of lines get the same pricing policy and margin checks as individual lines, without slowing deals or adding manual steps. Rebates can now be calculated in real time, line by line, and show how each one affects expected margin. Sellers can catch margin erosion and adjust before the deal closes.

Expands deal-level pricing guidance, so large quotes with hundreds of lines get the same pricing policy and margin checks as individual lines, without slowing deals or adding manual steps. Rebates can now be calculated in real time, line by line, and show how each one affects expected margin. Sellers can catch margin erosion and adjust before the deal closes. Document Automation: Introduces AiMe Template Generator, which uses AI to turn Word documents and JSON data into online templates and creates merge fields automatically to help reduce setup time. Solution Manager adds a guided, step-by-step way to build, manage and deploy document generation solutions, so that teams can easily turn business requirements into workflows and keep them current with less setup.

For more information about Conga's latest product release and innovation, please visit here.

About Conga

Conga lines up commercial operations so companies run as connected, smarter businesses. By unifying the people and processes that drive commerce, Conga aligns pricing, quoting, contracting, rebates and communications so teams stay in sync and buyers keep moving forward. The result is trusted decisions, consistent buyer experiences and profitable growth. More than 10,000 customers worldwide, including over 50% of the Fortune 100, trust Conga when commercial complexity is high and global impact is on the line. Learn more at Conga.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014258441/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

U.S.:

The Hoffman Agency for Conga

Conga@hoffman.com

EMEA:

Wildfire PR for Conga

Conga@wildfirepr.com