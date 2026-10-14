Morrisons Selects Logile to Enhance Store Planning Across its Supermarket, Convenience and Logistics Sites

Logile will replace time-consuming manual spreadsheets with automated workload planning, backed by operational intelligence

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced that Morrisons, one of the UK's largest grocery retailers, selected them to enhance store workload planning across its business. The agreement covers Morrisons' supermarket and convenience store estate alongside its logistics network.

Morrisons is implementing Logile software to simplify central planning, replacing time-consuming manual spreadsheets with optimised operational data and intelligence. By delivering clearer visibility into store workload requirements, central operations can provide accurate, reliable insight across the estate - allowing teams to focus on better supporting store operations.

"Getting colleagues where customers need them most is the heart of what we do, and at our scale you need a reliable, shared foundation to get that right," said Alex Rose, Head of Productivity at Morrisons. "A large supermarket and a local convenience store operate differently so our planning has to flex to those local needs while keeping central support consistent. When our store managers have plans they can depend on, they spend less time managing admin and more time supporting their colleagues and serving customers."

The rollout starts with Logile's Enterprise Standards Manager, which sets a central definition of the work each operation requires, alongside its workload planning tools, which turn store tasks into clear, accurate operational requirements. Operational and store planning modules carry these requirements into day-to-day planning, while Enterprise Performance Dashboards give all levels of the business a clear view of store operations across the estate. Logile will deliver the programme in collaboration with FrontlineXP, its strategic partner in helping retailers simplify store processes and turn operational plans into consistent store-level support.

Through the rollout, Logile will bring Morrisons greater operational consistency, ensuring store workload aligns directly with daily store requirements. Replacing manual spreadsheets with automated software will save central teams valuable time - giving them clearer visibility into daily operations and establishing a reliable foundation to better support the operational teams.

"UK grocers are increasingly focused on effectively supporting workload planning and operations, and the ones making progress start by agreeing on what the work actually is," said James Freshwater, Vice President, UK EMEA & International at Logile. "Morrisons is doing that across its entire estate, from its largest supermarkets to its logistics sites, and that takes conviction from the top. Our part is to make that foundation accurate and simple for their teams to use every day, so the value shows up on the shop floor and in the warehouse."

To learn more about Logile and its labour planning solutions, visit logile.com/labor-planning.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers, and bakers proudly make and serve customers fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have 1,700 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 700 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home and have them delivered by us or one of our partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

We have a strategic partnership with Myton Food Group, packing and processing fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets and more across 15 sites. Our unique relationship means we're proud to be British farming's single biggest direct customer.

Our wholesaler business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.

Morrisons employs around 95,000 colleagues.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6944702d-17d8-4e90-8b0f-6a7ffb70b00f

Media Contact Idea Grove, on behalf of Logile logile@ideagrove.com