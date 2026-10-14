Indian solar pump, module and electric motor manufacturer Oswal Pumps Ltd. has announced plans to establish a 1.2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, as part of its efforts to expand backward integration. The company's board of directors has approved the proposed facility, which will be developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. (OSEPL). Oswal Pumps expects the facility to begin commercial production by April 2028. The company said the entire output will be used by OSEPL's in-house solar module production ...

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