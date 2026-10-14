French lightweight PV module manufacturer Heliup has partnered with Elevate, a Holcim Group brand specializing in waterproofing and insulation, to launch Solar Light TPO, an offer combining Heliup's lightweight Stykon PV modules with Holcim's UltraPly TPO waterproofing membrane, available in thicknesses ranging from 1.5 mm to 2 mm. Solar Light TPO weighs 7 kg/m², compared with 15 kg/m² to 20 kg/m² for conventional systems, including the waterproofing membrane. It uses a mounting method that requires no roof penetrations, additional rails, or ballast. "This makes it possible to install PV systems ...

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