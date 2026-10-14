High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Reports Up to 68.2% Fe Concentrate with Very Low Impurities from Labrador West Iron Project

High Tide reports excellent flotation test results from ongoing metallurgical work at the Labrador West Iron Project, with testing now advancing to the pilot plant stage.

Flotation concentrates achieved high iron grades of 68.1% Fe, 68.2% Fe, and 66.0% Fe averaging 67.7% Fe.

Very low combined silica and alumina levels averaging 1.0% .

Strong results were achieved across all three mineralization types: hematite, magnetite-carbonate, and goethite.

A 2.5-tonne pilot plant program is underway to produce DR quality concentrate for further pelletization and DR / hydrogen reduction testing.

Testwork has demonstrated proof of concept for producing a Direct Reduction quality iron concentrate.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to report very positive flotation testwork results and provide an update on its detailed metallurgical testwork being completed by Studiengesellschaft fur Eisenerzaufbereitung GmbH & Co. KG ("SGA"). The metallurgical work has progressed to the pilot plant stage.

Michael Zurowski, EVP of High Tide, commented: "This is our first detailed metallurgical testwork focussed on producing Direct Reduction (DR) Quality Iron Ore. The excellent results reported here have established proof of concept that a DR quality concentrate can be produced. Flotation testing of the three ore types produced concentrates with low silica and alumina contents. While high iron grades are essential for DR-quality pellets, equally important are very low levels of deleterious elements."

In October 2025, more than 3.6 tonnes of coarse reject material from the 2022 drill program were sent to Germany for comprehensive metallurgical testing, including mineralogical characterization and processing tests. Approximately two additional tonnes of iron-mineralized material from the 2022 drill program, classified as waste in the block model, were separated from the same coarse reject material. Although this was the only drill core available for metallurgical testing, it encompasses the central portion of the current inferred mineral resource.

The metallurgical sample is considered representative of the current resource and comprises three mineralisation types: 1. Hematite Type; 2. Magnetite-Carbonate Type; and 3. Goethite Type.

The Flotation testwork results were excellent and iron recovery was also very positive. It is summarised in the following table:

Chemical Analysis of Concentrates from Flotation Test Ore Type Flotation Concentrate

Hematite Type Flotation Concentrate

Magnetite-Carbonate Type Flotation Concentrate

Goethite Type Fe (%) 68.13 68.24 65.99 FeO (%) 3.3 23.2 11.0 Magnetite * (%) 10.6 74.8 35.5 SiO2 (%) 0.58 0.30 2.03 Al2O3 (%) 0.14 0.15 0.19 CaO (%) 0.04 1.11 0.16 MgO (%) 0.14 0.68 0.13 L.O.I (%) 0.66 -0.25 2.23

The weighted average iron content for the ore types was 67.7% while silica plus alumina averaged just 1.0%. The flotation testwork continues with varying reagents content, pH and timing to completion of results.

As originally planned, the Pilot Plant program will utilize 2.5 tonnes of material from the three mineralization types at the Labrador West Iron Project. The material will undergo gravity concentration and flotation and is expected to produce a Direct Reduction (DR) quality concentrate.

The head sample of the pilot plant head grade is:

Chemical Analysis of the Pilot Plant "Head Sample" Ore Type Hematite

Type Magnetite-Carbonate

Type Goethite

Type Calc. Mix Weight (kg) 1,450 500 550 2,500 Portion (%) 58 20 22 100 Fe (%) 31.25 26.23 28.50 29.64 FeO (%) 1.1 10.4 2.5 3.3 Magnetite * (%) 5.9 24.3 11.5 10.8 SiO2 AL2O3 CaO (%) 52.95 0.24 0.55 47.65 0.29 3.82 54.62 0.41 0.16 52.26 0.29 0.83 MgO (%) 0.17 2.96 0.13 0.72 L.O.I (%) 0.92 6.68 2.90 2.51 Moisture (%) 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 * Magnetite % by Satmagan

In the flotation testwork, the composite goethite (~50% goethite) mineralisation has low loss on ignition (L.O.I.), also a very positive result. Parts of the current resource with high goethite mineralisation was left out of the resource estimate. This was due an assumption that the goethite material would not process well. However, the goethite concentrate material saw silica at just 2% and alumina at 0.2% which is an excellent result indicative of Direct Reduction ("DR") quality concentrates . As stated earlier, the pilot plant work is expected to produce DR quality concentrate that will then undergo pelletization work and both the concentrate and pellets will undergo "basket tests" in a Directly Reduced Iron Plant as well as hydrogen-based reduction testwork.

About Studiengesellschaft für Eisenerzaufbereitung (SGA)

All work was completed at Studiengesellschaft für Eisenerzaufbereitung (SGA), located in Liebenburg, Germany. SGA is a metallurgical laboratory that specialises in testwork on raw materials for the steel industry. It is a service centre for the process development of iron ore beneficiation, pelletizing, sintering as well as metallurgical testing of iron ore feedstock for blast furnace, direct reduction and steelmaking. Established in 1922, SGA is recognized world-wide for its facilities, expertise and know-how. SGA is a joint venture of the German Steel Industry. It has QA/QC procedures for its testwork and is an umpire laboratory for the ISO (International Standards Organization).

About the Labrador West Iron Project

The Labrador West Iron Project is located near the mining communities of Labrador City and Wabush in western Labrador. The project benefits from established infrastructure, including road access, nearby power, and proximity to rail. High Tide is advancing the project through systematic exploration, metallurgical testing, environmental baseline data collection, and early-stage economic evaluation.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 655 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to IOCC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P.Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P.Geo, Catherine Pelletier, P.Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P.Eng.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Michael Zurowski,

P.Eng., EVP of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck

Director, President & CEO

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward looking information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, developing the Labrador West Iron Project into the next stage of development, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity prices supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: High Tide Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/high-tide-resources-reports-up-to-68.2-fe-concentrate-with-very-low-impurities-fr-1236664