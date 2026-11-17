Highest Grade Result Ever Reported by High Tide

Hole 26LB0089 reports 33.8% Fe over 117.35 metres , including 38.1% Fe over 87.0 m

, including Hole 26LB0088 reports 31.1% Fe over 174.77 metres

Hole 26LB0091 reports 31.4% Fe over 107.40 metres

Hole 26LB0085 reports 27.9% Fe over 160.45 metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) is pleased to provide its fourth and final set of assay results (Table 1) from its flagship Labrador West Iron Project (the "Project" or "Property"). The Project is located 20 km northeast and adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's ("IOC", majority-owned by Rio Tinto) Carol Lake Mine complex in Labrador City, NL (Figure 8).

Steve Roebuck, Director & CEO High Tide, commented: "These are the final set of drill results from the 2026 program and they are impressive. What we have here is a combination of thick intercepts of iron oxide rich horizons and some of the highest-grade results reported by the Company this year, including a sub-interval of 87 metres of 38.1% Fe, which is the highest-grade intercept we have ever reported for the entire project. With the 2026 drill dataset now complete, the Company can advance work on an updated mineral resource estimate with increased confidence in the continuity and distribution of mineralization both within and outside of the current pit-shell."

Table 1: Significant Iron Intercepts of Oxide-Facies Iron Formation

Drill Hole ID Easting

** Northing

** Note From (m) To (m) Length (m) Fe T %* 26LB0085 651752 5895838 21.00 225.00 204.00 26.7 incl 21.00 181.45 160.45 27.9 incl 188.79 225.00 36.21 26.2 26LB0086 651282 5896389 13.71 104.00 90.29 25.1 incl 13.71 24.14 10.43 30.4 incl 32.00 104.00 72.00 26.4 116.00 183.08 67.08 28.3 26LB0087 651850 5895472 35.00 53.20 18.20 24.8 119.00 277.36 158.36 26.1 26LB0088 650704 5896563 26.23 201.00 174.77 31.1 26LB0089 650981 5896437 7.10 47.00 39.90 27.3 62.00 179.35 117.35 33.8 incl 65.00 152.00 87.00 38.1 26LB0090 650501 5895997 9.00 111.00 102.00 28.1 123.00 161.00 38.00 24.7 *** 167.00 199.00 32.00 27.4 204.71 239.00 34.29 26.9 26LB0091 650618 5896341 3.70 17.00 13.30 32.5 23.00 71.00 48.00 31.9 137.60 245.00 107.40 31.4 26LB0092 650081 5895932 44.00 86.10 42.10 29.4 95.00 125.00 30.00 25.6 150.98 186.25 35.27 29.6 26LB0093 650076 5896418 29.70 47.00 17.30 30.3 101.30 110.59 9.29 22.7 172.72 195.16 22.44 22.1

*Significant Fe T (%) values are weighted length averages of continuous total iron greater than 18% and allowing for intervals up to 9 metres in width below this grade.

**UTM coordinates are NAD83 Zone 19N.

***A single 3 metre sample interval is missing. The value was estimated by averaged 9 metres before and after.

All Holes were drilled vertical (90 degrees) - true widths are estimated to be 80-90% of core length.

Over the course of the summer drill campaign the Company completed 27 drill holes for a total of 6335 metres of HQ & NQ core drilled.

Drill collar locations and section lines are shown on Figure 1, with vertical long section views (looking toward the northwest) shown on Figures 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Figure 1. Labrador West Project - Plan map showing current mineral resource outline boundary, surface trace of vertical sections and location of drill holes.

Figure 2. Labrador West Project - Long section A - A' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 3. Labrador West Project - Long section B - B' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 4. Labrador West Project - Long section C - C' assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 5. Labrador West Project - Long section D - D' assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 6. Labrador West Project - Long section E - E' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Figure 7. Labrador West Project - Long section F - F' - assays in red font are reported here and assays in black font have been previously reported.

Hydroelectric Power, Iron and the Western Labrador Trough Infrastructure Advantage

On July 21, 2026, the governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec and Canada jointly announced a new power generation and transmission agreement, under which the federal government committed over $1 billion to the construction of a Labrador West transmission line necessary to open new mining and other industrial projects in the Labrador Trough.

The Labrador Trough of western Labrador and adjoining Quebec constitutes Canada's primary iron producing district and is host to world-class deposits that have been mined for more than half a century. These have produced over 2 billion tonnes of iron ore to date and are considered to have very significant growth potential. The high quality of the deposits in the region allows for a wide range in product diversity, which includes premium concentrate and pellets, both blast furnace and direct reduction grades.

The Labrador West Iron Project is strategically located near the mining communities of Wabush and Labrador City in the province of Newfoundland & Labrador and Fermont, Quebec. The area is home to Champion Iron's shovel-ready Kami Deposit and Bloom Lake Mine, ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright Mine, Tacora Resources' Scully Mine and Rio Tinto IOC's Carol Lake Mine.

The Wabush and Labrador City region is very well served with skilled labour and a highway as well as access to abundant low-cost hydroelectricity and a common carrier railway. The railway has 80 million tonnes per year of capacity for transport of iron products to the deep-water port of Sept-Îles, Quebec, which provides year-round access to global markets.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social licence from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred mineral resource of 655 Mt at 28.84% Fe, as set out in the Company's technical report dated April 6, 2023 and is located adjacent to IOC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023, and was authored by Ryan Kressall, M.Sc., P.Geo., Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P.Geo., Catherine Pelletier, P.Eng., and Jeffrey Cassoff, P.Eng.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including the NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steve Roebuck, P.Geo., Director, President and CEO of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Sampling Protocol, Analytical Procedures, and QAQC

Mercator Geological Services supervised the 2026 diamond drilling program. This included designing and implementing a comprehensive QAQC program consistent with CIM best practice methods. Core was delivered to a secured location for geological and geotechnical logging, and sampling. After core logging, core was marked for sampling and splitting. QAQC certified reference materials were used for blanks and standards and inserted at a rate of every alternating 20th sample. All split samples were stored in a secure location in sealed shipping bags prior to shipment to the laboratory for assay testing.

Sample shipments were securely delivered via courier to Activision Laboratories ("ActLabs") in Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analytical testing. Sample preparation was through the Company's specific sample preparation procedure as follow: Weigh Sample and Record weigh in reported results; Crush (jaw/rolls) to 6 mesh (3.36 mm); Riffle split 1,500 g (1.5 kg) for testwork (save coarse reject); Roll crush (1,500 g split) to 100% -20 mesh (0.84 mm); Split 150 g pulverise to 200 mesh 0.074 mm) for Davis Tube magnetic separation test and further analysis; Whole Rock to include Fe2O3, SiO2, Al2O3, TiO2, V2O5, CaO, MgO, MnO and LOI; ICP - OES (Strong/Multi Acid Digestion) for As, Ba, Bi, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, K2O, Mo, Na2O, Ni, P2O5, Pb, Sn, Tl, Zn, plus Magnetite by Satmagan and Sulphur by IR. Actlabs is an accredited commercially operated laboratory analytical services firm that is ISO 17025 registered. Actlabs is independent of High Tide Resources, and Mercator.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Roebuck, P.Geo.

Director, CEO & Shareholder

Email: sroebuck@hightideresources.com

Jean-Francois Meilleur

Chairman & Shareholder

+1 514-951-2730

Email: jfm@hightideresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward looking information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's plans for a mineral resource estimate, developing the Labrador West Iron Project into the next stage of development, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: commodity prices supply, chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel, failure to receive requisite approvals in respect of the foregoing, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Figure 8: Labrador West Iron Ore Project location map

SOURCE: High Tide Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/high-tide-resources-intersects-38.1-fe-over-87.0-metres-from-labrador-west-iron-p-1252463