FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Hits 16.6m at 5.83 g/t Gold in 200m Step-Out at New Lammas Zone, Mustajärvi Project, Lapland, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two additional diamond drill holes at the newly discovered Lammas Zone, part of its 100%-owned Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Holes 26MJ033 and 26MJ035 confirm the lateral continuity of gold mineralization intersected by Lammas discovery hole 26MJ032, increasing the currently defined strike of the new zone to approximately 260 metres. The new northeast-striking structural corridor at Lammas Zone is parallel to the project's main gold trend, the Mustajärvi Shear Zone, but is situated nearly a kilometre to the east.

Highlight intervals include:

26MJ035: 16.6m averaging 5.83 g/t gold from 72.45m depth, including 1.05m at 51.5 g/t gold;

from 72.45m depth, including 26MJ033: 5.0 m averaging 1.03 g/t gold from 141.5 m depth.

The first three holes at the Lammas Zone are only approximately 200 metres deep, and the mineralization remains open in all directions.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox's CEO, commented: "These step-out holes at the new Lammas discovery are significant because we can now demonstrate an analogous mineralized shear zone with more than 200 metres of strike, which is open in all directions. Further, the grade of Lammas Zone drill intercepts continues to be well ahead of global averages. Our geologists have done an incredible job of identifying and targeting these mineralized structures by integrating geology, geophysics, and geochemistry, and our hit-rate is outstanding. The geophysics and preliminary structural interpretation suggest that Lammas Zone is poised to grow quickly. As such, we have brought the drill rig back to Lammas for up to eight more holes in the target corridor."

On September 16, 2026, FireFox reported results from the first drill hole at the new Lammas target. The discovery hole, 26MJ032, returned multiple mineralized intervals, including 21.0m averaging 4.13 g/t gold from 114.0m depth, including 1.0m at 21.6 g/t gold, and 4.2m averaging 3.41 g/t gold from 138.0 metres depth. This hole was the first of the three-hole reconnaissance program targeting coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies on the northeast-striking structure, which continues for more than a kilometre across FireFox's tenements. The Company has now mobilized the drill back to this area to continue testing the extents of the Lammas Zone. Four to eight drill holes are planned to test the continuity and thickness of mineralization along strike and at depth.

Mustajärvi Project and Details of Drill Results

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 18 kilometres east of Kittilä. FireFox and predecessor companies drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to commencement of the current program and delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than two kilometres of strike. Lammas is the fourth zone of high-grade gold identified at the project, situated on a parallel structure nearly a kilometre east of the main Mustajärvi Shear Zone that hosts the three existing gold lodes. Inclusive of these drill holes, the total drilling on the project is now 30,314 metres.

Figure 1. Mustajärvi Project - Lammas Zone Showing the Locations of Drill Holes 26MJ033 and 26MJ035

Drill hole 26MJ035 was collared 199 metres northeast of Lammas discovery hole 26MJ032, and 259 metres northeast from hole 26MJ033. The hole was drilled on the continuation of a northeast-striking feature from hole 26MJ032 that is visible in ground magnetic data and interpreted as a splay of the Venejoki Shear Zone. The hole passed through thin glacial sediments and intersected bedrock comprising ultramafic volcanic rocks at a depth of 7.4 metres. The contact with albite- and silica-altered metasediments was encountered at a depth of 48.7 metres. The first mineralized interval was encountered at a depth of 68.6 metres and returned a narrow interval of low-grade mineralization (0.9 metre at 0.54 g/t Au) hosted in altered mafic rocks. This was followed by a thin section of waste before the drill passed into strong mineralization over 16.6 metres averaging 5.83 g/t Au from a depth of 72.45 metres, including 1.05 metres at 51.5 g/t Au at the top of the interval (Figure 2). The gold in this interval is associated with intensive quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veining and clots of pyrite hosted in foliated and variably albite- and silica-altered metasedimentary rocks. Importantly, the gold mineralization begins immediately at the contact between intrusive mafic rocks and altered metasediments. This zone of strong mineralization occurs at a shallower depth than in hole 26MJ032. This may mean that the mineralization is plunging southwest and trending upwards towards surface to the northeast, where the company has previously reported anomalous gold in base-of-till sampling.

Figure 2. High-grade mineralization from 26MJ035. Foliated and altered metasedimentary rocks showing intensive QCTP veining and clots of pyrite.

There are several narrow intercepts above a 0.3 g/t cutoff grade lower in the hole (Table 1). These are typically associated with narrow QCTP veins and/or disseminated or patchy pyrite in variably albite-altered metasediments.

FireFox geologists note that the host rocks and alteration at the Lammas Zone are substantially similar to the mineralization at the Central, Northeast, and East Zones on the Mustajärvi Shear Zone. However, the initial interpretation is that there is a higher degree of deformation and folding in this area, which has also affected the overlying ultramafic rocks. The mafic rocks (likely volcanics) in shear zone contact with the ultramafic rocks are also highly deformed and interbedded with carbonaceous mudstones and possible ultramafic rocks. The mafic rocks in the Lammas drilling also reflect locally intense sericite-carbonate alteration.

Drill hole 26MJ033 targeted another FLEM conductor plate and tested the southwest continuation of mineralization from discovery hole 26MJ032, which is collared 59 metres to the northeast. The hole passed through thin glacial sediments (approximately 13.4 metres deep) before reaching bedrock. The contact between ultramafic volcanic rocks and weakly albite- and silica-altered metasedimentary rocks was intersected at a depth of 64.2 metres. The first gold-mineralized interval was encountered immediately after this contact, yielding 0.9 metres at 5.27 g/t Au in disseminated and veinlet-controlled pyrite within strongly altered host rock.

Beginning at a depth of 130.45 metres, the drill cut a wider zone containing severalindividual gold-mineralized intervals, which appears to confirm the continuation of mineralization from hole 26MJ032. These intervals begin at a depth of 130.45 metres, where a 1.0 metre interval contained 3.52 g/t Au. At 141.5 metres, the drill encountered a wider mineralized interval of 5.0 metres averaging 1.04 g/t Au, followed shortly by another 1.0 metre of lower grade (0.6 g/t Au). These intervals are typical of lower-grade mineralization seen at Mustajärvi, where the gold is associated with QCTP veins and disseminated patches of pyrite within strongly silica- albite-altered metasedimentary rocks.

The alteration and mineralization in drill hole 26MJ033 is less continuous than seen in hole 26MJ032, but gold mineralization will be expected to pinch and swell. The broad stratigraphy is similar between the two holes over this 60-metre interval, as the altered host rock package (metasedimentary and volcaniclastic rocks) is similarly sandwiched between mafic volcanic (and/or intrusive?) rocks above and below. Notably, the gold-bearing zone seems to be plunging at a relatively flat angle to the southwest - shallowing from hole 26MJ033 towards hole 26MJ032.

Table 1. Selected Drill Intercepts in Drill holes 26MJ033 and 26MJ035

(Cut-off Grade 0.3 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 26MJ033 64.2 65.1 0.9 5.27 90.3 91.3 1.0 0.36 130.45 131.45 1.0 3.52 141.5 146.5 5.0 1.03 149.7 150.8 1.1 0.6 190.0 191.0 1.0 0.52 26MJ035 68.6 69.5 0.9 0.45 72.45 89.05 16.6 5.83 Including 72.45 73.5 1.05 51.5 Including 74.5 75.5 1.0 8.32 Including 80.5 81.6 1.1 9.61 102.0 103.0 1.0 0.57 119.0 120.0 1.0 0.44 139.3 140.3 1.0 0.95 151.8 152.8 1.0 0.47 154.8 155.8 1.0 0.31 210.15 211.15 1.0 1.13 All intervals are expressed as core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) 26MJ033 429836.4 7500635.7 295 65 200.5 26MJ035 430012.0 7500824.9 310 55 215.3

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company's core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including ¼ core duplicates, crush stage duplicates, and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values. No QA/QC issues were identified from a review of the analytical data discussed herein.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional exploration; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future exploration programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-hits-16.6m-at-5.83-g%2ft-gold-in-200m-step-out-at-new-lammas-zone-mu-1236662