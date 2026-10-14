Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Crexendo (NASDAQ: CXDO) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Crexendo is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 11:00 am PT. Doug Gaylor President & COO will represent the company.

"We are extremely excited to be part of LD Micro's 20th Anniversary Main Event Investor Conference. LD Micro has showcased Crexendo for many years at this event and the amount of new investors and analysts that we have met at the conference has been terrific. Crexendo will be highlighting our tremendous growth, profitability, strong free cash flow, and future AI revenue streams at the event stated Doug Gaylor, President & COO."

-Doug Gaylor President & COO, Crexendo

Presentation Details

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.