MDOTM's Sphere platform supports more than $300 billion in assets across more than 60 financial institutions

Sphere helps investment teams turn market intelligence, investment views and client preferences into scalable investment decisions, personalized portfolios and client-ready communications

The expansion includes the appointment of Paul Rojek as Head of Partnerships

MDOTM Ltd., a global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for asset and wealth management companies, today announced an expansion of its New York office to strengthen its U.S. presence and build on its relationships with institutional clients nationwide.

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Head of Partnerships, Paul Rojek

The expansion follows MDOTM's recent $27 million growth equity investment led by Expedition Growth Capital and reflects the company's continued investment in serving asset and wealth management firms.

MDOTM's AI investment platform, Sphere, brings together AI-driven investment insights, portfolio construction and rebalancing, and automated reporting. The platform helps investment teams turn market intelligence, investment views and client preferences into scalable investment decisions, personalized portfolios and client-ready communications.

The U.S. wealth management market is investing heavily in AI. According to the State of Wealth Management and AI Adoption report by Cerulli Associates and Vista Equity Partners, wealth management firms expect AI spending to nearly double as a share of technology budgets by year-end. Despite this growing investment, many investment teams still lack the infrastructure needed to scale portfolio management and deliver personalized investment solutions.

The new New York office will strengthen MDOTM's ability to work directly with clients and prospective clients across the U.S., providing greater access to its team and accelerating support for institutions looking to integrate AI into investment workflows.

"The U.S. is a critical market for MDOTM, and we are seeing strong demand from institutions looking for trusted partners to help them put AI to work across the investment lifecycle," said Tommaso Migliore, CEO and co-founder of MDOTM. "The question is no longer whether AI belongs in the investment process. It is which processes firms are willing to hand to an agent, and which stay with the investment team. That is the most pivotal conversation our clients are having right now, and we have spent the last decade building the expertise to solve this with them."

Leadership Expansion Supports U.S. Growth

As part of the expansion, the company has also appointed Paul Rojek as head of partnerships. He will focus on developing strategic partnerships across TAMPs, broker-dealer groups and trading platforms to support the distribution of custom models downstream. Rojek's appointment comes as MDOTM expands the ecosystem around Sphere and its application across investment and advisor engagement workflows. MDOTM is currently hiring as it scales its presence in the market.

About MDOTM Ltd.

Founded in London with offices in New York and Milan, MDOTM Ltd. is a global provider of AI-driven investment solutions for Asset and Wealth Management, banks and insurance companies. Its proprietary AI investment platform, Sphere, is designed for human-AI collaboration and supports investment teams through three core solutions: AI-Driven Insights, which analyzes market and macroeconomic data to identify evolving market regimes and generate forward-looking insights across asset classes; Portfolio Studio, which translates AI-generated insights and users' own market views into portfolio construction, customization and rebalancing tools to build and manage portfolios efficiently at scale; and StoryFolio, which leverages generative AI to automate and personalize portfolio commentary and client reporting. In 2024, Sphere was awarded "Best AI Platform for Asset Wealth Management" at the Global Business Finance Awards, and in 2025, it was awarded the Morningstar Fintech Showcase. For more information, visit: www.mdotm.ai/sphere

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Sarah Vandiver

mdotm@treblepr.com