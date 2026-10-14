LiveU Ltd.: Eden Project Grows Live Learning with LiveU Technology

From a single mobile phone to a full broadcast-grade setup, Eden Project has transformed how it connects classrooms to nature, with LiveU technology at the heart of its new livestreamed program

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Project, the UK-based visitor attraction, social enterprise and educational charity, is using the LiveU EcoSystem to produce and deliver its new Eden Project Live Learning program. The setup combines LiveU's intelligent production unit LU900Q, powered by LiveU IQ (LIQ) AI-driven connectivity, with LiveU Studio, the company's cloud production solution, letting Eden Project broadcast directly from its Cornwall site with a reliable and streamlined production workflow.

Providing free twice-monthly curriculum-aligned livestreams to schools directly from its famous site, the Eden Project enables students in the UK and worldwide to explore the planet, connect with nature and understand the role they play in steering positive action, through an interactive window into one of the world's most inspiring environmental and horticultural projects.

The educational team, led by Robbie Kirkman, had already built up an audience of upwards of 75,000 youngsters streaming live sessions from the site's tropical rainforest biome throughout 2025, using a mobile phone and an existing WiFi network. However, this proved challenging, primarily due to inconsistent connectivity. Kirkman knew they wanted to utilize the entire site as a classroom but needed a cost-effective solution that could deliver more content at a higher quality, taking what they'd started to the next level.

That opportunity arrived in 2026, Eden Project's 25th anniversary, which brought the funding needed to make the leap. Kirkman spotlights a successful LU900Q proof of concept, demonstrating consistently high video performance from the biomes, rainforest and other places around the site that enabled the team to launch the new program.

"Prior to this, I wasn't anywhere near confident we could deliver the consistency and quality we needed. We've had a lot of support from the LiveU team to get this off the ground," he says.

Kirkman presents the livestream in tandem with his colleague Thomas Last, who also produces the shows - both have a background in teaching. "One of the unique things about the production is using LiveU Studio to drive the platform, whilst also presenting," says Last. "Another challenge was working out how to get communication between Robbie and me."

To achieve smooth communication across the site they opted for LiveU Audio Connect. Last can hear Kirkman through his feed to LiveU Studio, and Kirkman can hear him back through Audio Connect. "What we don't want to lose is the interactivity between people on screen, because that makes it more fun, and also the ability to react to what's going on around you," says Kirkman.

The programs are livestreamed to a password-protected area on the Eden Project website, which is also where the interactive elements take place. Students, many of whom may not have the opportunity to visit the site in person, can ask questions and react to polls in real time. Last says, "We are hitting audiences further afield than the UK, prior to this new program we've livestreamed to Australia, Brazil and South Korea."

"Eden Project Morecambe is undergoing construction and is due to open late 2028," adds Kirkman. "We're already thinking about how live streams might look specific for schools in that area, also how we'll link up between Eden Project Cornwall, Eden Project Morecambe, and run joint projects that we can hinge together through the platform of live learning for a better and brighter future."

Matthew Stringer, Sales Director UK, LiveU concludes, "We are really excited that our expanding LiveU EcoSystem is being adopted for such an important and inspirational project. This installation shows you don't necessarily need a broadcast background to tell a powerful story, you just need the right tools. Our support team is available 24/7 to guide customers through the process to getting live content anywhere it needs to go."

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ), which leverages AI-driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions - streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Supporting digital-first, hybrid and cloud-based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Press contacts:

Kate Ford (Int'l)

+44-7740 948065

kate@jumppr.tv

Joyce Essig (Americas)

201-906-9367

joyce@liveu.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed8a2677-b310-46f8-bbde-4dcc51b5ff53