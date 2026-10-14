Top 25* Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram Expands into Southwest Florida

Fort Myers-Based Community Association-Focused Firm Stroemer & Company Joins CRI

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI), a top 25* nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm, announced today that Stroemer & Company, LLC, a Fort Myers-based firm specializing in accounting, audit, and tax services for community associations, has joined CRI. The merger establishes CRI's first office in Fort Myers and adds a second location in Pembroke Pines, extending the firm's Florida presence into Southwest Florida and Broward County.

Founded in 2003, Stroemer & Company serves condominium and homeowners' associations, their boards, and community association managers throughout Florida. The firm has an extensive practice in developer turnover, performing pre-turnover and turnover audits and reviews for developer-controlled communities, as well as annual audits and reviews for associations after turnover. The Stroemer team also provides tax, internal control, and forensic accounting services, helping association boards and managers plan for future major repairs and replacements and navigate Florida's reporting requirements.

The addition comes as Florida's community associations adapt to recent state reforms that require structural integrity reserve studies for condominium buildings three stories and taller, limit owners' ability to waive reserve funding, and update financial reporting requirements. Florida is home to an estimated 50,600 community associations, second only to California, according to the Foundation for Community Association Research.

The Stroemer & Company team, which includes eight partners, will continue serving clients from its current Fort Myers and Pembroke Pines offices under the CRI brand. John H. Stroemer, CPA, will lead CRI's Fort Myers market as partner-in-charge.

"Florida's reforms have raised the stakes for association boards, and they need advisors who know this work well," commented Bill Carr, chairman and executive director of corporate M&A at CRI. "Stroemer & Company has built a respected practice serving those associations, and their work fits naturally alongside CRI's community association practice across Florida. We're proud to welcome John and his team to CRI."

"Our firm has spent more than 20 years working alongside association boards and managers, from developer turnover through the long-term financial health of their communities," added John H. Stroemer, founding partner of Stroemer & Company. "Joining CRI gives our clients a deeper bench and a broader range of services, while they continue working with the people they know. We chose CRI because they share our commitment to personal, responsive service, and we're excited about what this means for our clients and our team."

Stroemer & Company clients will continue working with the professionals they know and trust, now supported by CRI's broader platform. That includes CRI's established community association practice, which serves condominium and homeowners' associations across Florida, as well as specialized resources within the CRI Family of Companies, including wealth management, trust and estate services, business consulting, and fractional CFO services.

The merger reflects CRI's continued growth since securing strategic investment from Centerbridge Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners in late 2024. The firm's strategy emphasizes cultural alignment, client retention, and long-term investment in the clients and communities it serves.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram

CRI is a top 25* nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm operating in more than 50 markets across the United States and Mexico. The firm specializes in construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, nonprofit, and manufacturing and distribution, offering audit* and assurance*, tax planning and compliance, business outsourcing, forensic accounting, IT auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, and advisory services.

CRI's specialized portfolio companies extend its service capabilities and include Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI CFO Hub (fractional CFO services), CRI Government Solutions (government accounting, auditing, and compliance), CRI M&A Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), ProSport Accountants (professional athlete tax services), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

For more information, please visit CRIadv.com.

Media Contacts

Cheryl Hunt, Chief Marketing Officer

629.208.7705

chunt@criadv.com

Betsy McTee, Director of Communications

629.208.7706

bmctee@criadv.com

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†This is not a CPA firm. *Assurance, attest, and audit services provided by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C.

"Carr, Riggs & Ingram" and "CRI" are the brand names under which Carr, Riggs & Ingram, L.L.C. ("CRI CPA"), CRI Advisors, LLC ("CRI Advisors" or "Advisors"), and Capin Crouse, LLC ("Capin Crouse CPA"), and CRI Capin Crouse Advisors, LLC ("Capin Crouse Advisors") provide professional services. CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, CRI Advisors, Capin Crouse Advisors, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Capital, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are licensed independent certified public accounting ("CPA") firms that separately provide attest services, as well as additional ancillary services, to their clients. CRI CPA and Capin Crouse CPA are independently owned CPA firms that provide attestation services separately from one another. CRI Advisors and Capin Crouse Advisors provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. CRI Advisors and its subsidiaries, including Capin Crouse Advisors, are not licensed CPA firms and will not provide any attest services. The entities falling under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand are independently owned and are not responsible or liable for the services and/or products provided, or engaged to be provided, by any other entity under the Carr, Riggs & Ingram, or CRI brand. Our use of the terms "CRI," "we," "our," "us," and terms of similar import denotes the alternative practice structure conducted by CRI CPA, Capin Crouse CPA, Capin Crouse Advisors, and CRI Advisors, as appropriate.

*Rankings per Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms + Regional Leaders

SOURCE: CRI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/top-25-firm-carr-riggs-and-ingram-expands-into-southwest-florida-1236091