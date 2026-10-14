

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $401.6 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $335.5 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $2.463 billion from $2.133 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $401.6 Mln. vs. $335.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $2.463 Bln vs. $2.133 Bln last year.



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