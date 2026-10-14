BE Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Longview Capital (No. 1) Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / BE Resources Inc. (TSXV:BER.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "BE Resources Inc." to "Longview Capital (No. 1) Inc.". At the opening of the market on October 19, 2026 the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are expected to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name. The Company's trading symbol will remain unchanged.

The Company anticipates no interruptions to its trading activities as part of this change.

The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the Common Shares will change to CA5432081XXX and 543208102, respectively. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, certificates representing Common Shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their Common Shares or take any other action. Shareholders holding share certificates of the Company can request a replacement certificate, however new certificates are not required and will not be automatically issued.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Suttie

Director

416-848-6865

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to any remaining risks or uncertainties associated with completion of the name change and/or matters therewith associated and expected initial trading date for the same. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: BE Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/be-resources-inc.-announces-name-change-to-longview-capital-no.-1-inc.-1236663