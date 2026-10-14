Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - China Daily Youth Channel, under 21st Century English Media & Education, recently released a survey highlighting growing interest among young Vietnamese people in closer cooperation with China, particularly in trade, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.





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The survey drew responses from 4,082 young Vietnamese people and interviews with nearly 100 Vietnamese students studying in China. The findings revealed a generation that values the historical friendship between the two countries while seeking new opportunities for practical cooperation.

According to the survey, 79 percent of respondents believe young people could serve as a bridge between China and Vietnam, while nearly 60 percent expressed willingness to participate in bilateral youth exchange programs.

The survey also found that 93 percent of respondents were familiar with the historical description of China and Vietnam as "comrades and brothers," while more than 60 percent rated current bilateral relations at seven or higher on a 10-point scale.

Regarding future cooperation, 52.5 percent supported stronger trade and investment ties, 50.4 percent favored collaboration in youth innovation and entrepreneurship, and 49.4 percent backed educational exchanges. Meanwhile, 58 percent expressed strong interest in entrepreneurship, reflecting young people's aspirations for economic opportunities and professional development.

The survey also highlighted the growing role of digital platforms in shaping perceptions of bilateral relations. Some 77.8 percent of respondents said they rely primarily on social media for information about China-Vietnam relations. Interviewees emphasized the importance of sharing authentic stories about everyday life, education and travel to strengthen mutual understanding.

The findings suggest that youth exchanges, educational cooperation and entrepreneurship could play an increasingly important role in China-Vietnam relations, providing opportunities for younger generations to build connections and explore shared development.

About China Daily Youth Channel

As part of 21st Century English Media & Education, China Daily Youth Channel focuses on international youth exchanges, highlighting young people's perspectives, cross-cultural connections and stories of cooperation. Through research and reporting, it seeks to amplify youth voices and promote mutual understanding across borders.





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