Drilling Continues to Expand and Confirm Continuity of Mineralisation at Several Zones

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade gold intercepts from its 2026 drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC.

This second batch results from the 2026 drill season continues to expand and confirm the continuity of mineralisation, including multiple high-grade intercepts across the Fifi, Lemoffe and Blueberry vein zones. The results support two key objectives of the 2026 drilling program: increasing drill density within the existing resource to convert of inferred ounces to indicated and testing extensions of known mineralisation to expand established vein zones. Figures 1-5 illustrate the location of completed and currently reported drilling relative to the modelled vein zones.

Investors are encouraged to visit our website www.scottieresources.com to view the interactive 3D model showing the distribution of these released holes relative to modeled geology and prior drilling results.

Highlights

High-grade gold continues to be delivered at Blueberry Contact: hole SR26-509 returned 27.9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.15 metres (m), including 65.0 g/t gold over 1.65 m, at the Lemoffe 1 vein (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2).

Significant grades at Fifi: hole SR26-504 returned 51.6 g/t gold over 2.25 m, including 84.1 g/t gold over 1.25 m, further highlighting the high-grade at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1 and 3).

Strong resource expansion potential: hole SR26-545, returned 21.9 g/t gold over 4.26 m toward the upper extent of the modelled Fifi vein zone supporting continued expansion of the known mineralisation (Table 1, Figures 1 and 3).

Additional high-grade at Blueberry 5: hole SR26-494 intersected 5.2 g/t gold over 6.00 m extending mineralisation withing the Blueberry 5 vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1 and 5).

Major 2026 exploration campaign advancing: More than 55,000 m of drilling in 200 holes has now been completed as part of the Company's fully funded $26 million 2026 exploration program, with a further 3,000 to 5,000 m forecast to be completed within the existing budget.

Five drills turning: Exploration remains fully active with five diamond drills currently turning, including four skid-mounted and one helicopter-supported rig, continuing to test both resource expansion and high-grade vein extensions.

"We're extremely encouraged by these results and the continued strength of the Blueberry Contact Zone," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President and CEO. "We are seeing a compelling combination of high-grade gold from infill drilling and strong results beyond current resource, demonstrating both the quality and growth potential of this important part of the Scottie Mine Project. With multiple high-grade intercepts extending beyond the current PEA mine plan, Blueberry Contact continues to emerge as a significant opportunity to add ounces and expand the mine plan. With five drills turning and the 2026 program advancing rapidly, we are well positioned to continue unlocking the potential of this significant high-grade system ahead of our next resource update."

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR26-488 382.95 384.10 1.15 2.5 8 Fifi 2 and 410.40 412.00 1.60 1.4 3 Lemoffe 4 SR26-494 221.00 227.00 6.00 5.2 1 Blueberry 5 and 377.10 379.05 1.95 1.5 - Fifi 2 SR26-498 45.00 48.00 3.00 6.9 6 'Orphan' and 197.00 202.00 5.00 3.0 8 Lemoffe 1+4 and 210.00 213.00 3.00 0.1 2 Lemoffe 3 and 232.50 234.00 1.50 1.0 4 Lemoffe 1 and 261.20 262.50 1.30 1.2 - 'Orphan' SR26-500 132.67 134.00 1.33 7.4 5 Blueberry 1 SR26-501 146.00 149.00 3.00 1.7 - Lemoffe 4 SR26-504 87.00 89.00 2.00 1.4 5 'Orphan' and 210.6 212.85 2.25 51.6 12 Fifi 1+2 incl. 211.6 212.85 1.25 84.1 17 Fifi 1+2 and 281.00 282.00 1.00 1.4 - Lemoffe 4 SR26-509 144.50 148.65 4.15 27.9 10 Lemoffe 1 incl. 147.00 148.65 1.65 65.0 24 Lemoffe 1 and 205.00 207.00 2.00 3.6 22 Lemoffe 3+4 SR26-519 99.00 102.00 3.00 1.0 - 'Orphan' and 191.00 195.00 4.00 1.2 - Blueberry 3 and 245.50 247.00 1.50 1.0 - Blueberry 4 SR26-520 46.55 48.00 1.45 4.2 26 Bend SR26-545 64.00 65.00 1.00 3.0 3 'Orphan' and 83.00 86.00 3.00 1.2 2 Fifi 1 and 142.40 146.66 4.26 21.9 8 Fifi 1+2 1Core Length; true width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling

The project's published Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was released in early May 2025, which outlined an inferred MRE of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.1g/t Au for a total of 703k gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025; Bird S., June 20, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The resource does not include the 27,000 m of diamond drilling that was completed in the summer of 2025, nor the >55,000 m program currently underway on the Scottie Gold Mine Project. These new results will be incorporated into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) that is planned for release in the first half of 2027 concurrently with a Feasibility Study on the project.





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Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2026 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program is undertaken under the direction of Lyle Hansen. The majority of drill core is NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core is cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold is assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis is conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Lyle Hansen, P.Geo., Resource Geologist for Scottie Resources Corp., is non-independent and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralisation around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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