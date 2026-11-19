Exceptional Gold Intercepts Across Multiple Vein Systems at the Blueberry Contact Zone

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade gold intercepts from its 2026 drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.

This latest batch of 2026 drill results delivers significant high-grade gold intercepts across the Blueberry, Fifi and Lemoffe vein systems reinforcing grade and continuity of the established mineralisation. This support the potential conversion of Inferred to Indicated resources, while a separate high-grade intercept below the modelled Blueberry 5 vein highlights the potential for additional mineralised structures. High-grade intercepts at Fifi and Lemoffe, including several beyond the existing PEA stope outlines, further demonstrate opportunities for resource growth and potential expansion of the PEA mine design.

The 2026 drilling program at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has concluded, with 61,578 metres ("m") drilled across 227 holes and assay results for the majority of holes still outstanding. Results from the program will inform the Company's updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Feasibility Study, both targeted for the first half of 2027. Figures 1-5 illustrate the reported drilling relative to the modelled vein zones.

Investors are encouraged to visit our website www.scottieresources.com to view the interactive 3D model showing the distribution of these released holes relative to modeled geology and prior drilling results.

Highlights

Exceptional high-grade infill results at Blueberry 3 and 4 : Hole SR26-560 returned 25.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 14.00 metres (m), including 17.6 g/t gold over 8.00 m at Blueberry 3 (including 29.5 g/t gold over 4.50 m) and 72.1 g/t gold over 3.00 m at Blueberry 4. Located about 20 m beyond the existing PEA stope outline, this intercept reinforces the strength of the established mineralised system while highlighting the potential to expand the mineable envelope beyond the current PEA design (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2).

High-grade gold intercept beyond existing vein models : Hole SR26-522 intersected 120.0 g/t gold over 1.50 m, approximately 20 m below the modelled Blueberry 5 vein, highlighting the potential for additional high-grade mineralisation beyond the currently modelled veins (Table 1, Figure 1).

High-grade mineralisation continues at Fifi : Hole SR26-563 intersected 10.1 g/t gold over 11.00 m, including 50.1 g/t gold over 2.00 m , in the upper portion of Fifi 1, approximately 40 m beyond the 2025 PEA stope outline. At Fifi 2, hole SR26-540 returned 5.8 g/t gold over 6.85 m, including 33.0 g/t gold over 1.00 m , approximately 30 m outboard of the existing PEA stope outline. Additional intercepts of 6.2 g/t gold over 4.00 m at Fifi 3 (SR26-563) and 8.3 g/t gold over 2.50 m at Fifi 2 (SR26-560) reinforce the potential to expand the existing resource across the Fifi vein system (Table 1, Figures 1, 3 and 4).

Drilling reinforces high-grade mineralisation at Lemoffe 4: Hole SR26-525 intersected 8.5 g/t gold over 3.75 m just outside the existing resource and 2025 PEA stope outline, as well as 11.7 g/t gold over 1.35 m approximately 10 m below the modelled vein. Additional results include 3.9 g/t gold over 5.90 m, including 15.2 g/t gold over 1.35 m in SR26-564, outside the existing resource blocks, while SR26-559 and SR26-565 returned 5.4 g/t gold over 4.65 m and 2.7 g/t gold over 7.00 m, respectively, within the current PEA mine design. These results reinforce grade and continuity within the established Lemoffe 4 system while highlighting potential additions beyond the existing resource and mine plan (Table 1, Figures 1 and 5).

"The results we're seeing from the Blueberry Contact Zone continue to impress, and this latest round of drilling is no exception," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President and CEO of Scottie Resources. "We're not only reinforcing the strength of the existing resource, but also identifying high-grade mineralisation that could meaningfully enhance the current PEA mine design. As we move toward our updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study, we believe these results will further augment an already compelling project."

Table 1: Selected drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR26-517 285.15 288.40 3.25 2.5 2 Fifi 2 SR26-522 11.00 12.12 1.12 4.3 3 Blueberry 2 and 60.00 63.00 3.00 3.7 - Blueberry 5 and 75.00 78.00 3.00 1.0 - 'Orphan' and 93.75 95.25 1.50 120.0 3 'Orphan' and 166.45 169.45 3.00 1.6 2 'Orphan' and 211.75 213.00 1.25 1.4 4 Fifi 3 SR26-525 107.55 108.55 1.00 1.7 10 'Orphan' and 115.10 117.95 2.85 2.4 5 Lemoffe 1 and 169.00 170.00 1.00 1.5 2 'Orphan' and 177.25 181.00 3.75 8.5 6 Lemoffe 4 and 192.15 193.50 1.35 11.7 5 'Orphan' SR26-540 361.05 367.90 6.85 5.8 4 Fifi 2 incl. 364.05 365.05 1.00 33.0 10 Fifi 2 and 488.00 489.00 1.00 1.2 3 'Orphan' and 492.00 493.00 1.00 1.1 5 'Orphan' SR26-559 100.00 103.00 3.00 2.1 1 'Orphan' and 112.40 113.40 1.00 1.9 9 'Orphan' and 120.20 122.70 2.50 3.6 8 Lemoffe 1 and 183.50 188.15 4.65 5.4 4 Lemoffe 4 SR26-560 142.70 144.00 1.30 4.7 49 Road 4 and 235.00 237.00 2.00 3.6 - 'Orphan' and 248.00 262.00 14.00 25.5 3 Blueberry 3+4 incl. 248.00 256.00 8.00 17.6 2 Blueberry 3 incl. 251.50 256.00 4.50 29.5 3 Blueberry 3 incl. 259.00 262.00 3.00 72.1 8 Blueberry 4 and 431.00 433.50 2.50 8.3 2 Fifi 2 SR26-563 46.00 57.00 11.00 10.1 5 Fifi 1 incl. 46.00 48.00 2.00 50.1 11 Fifi 1 and 83.00 87.00 4.00 6.2 21 Fifi 3 and 135.00 137.25 2.25 2.9 6 Lemoffe 1 SR26-564 65.00 68.00 3.00 4.4 3 'Orphan' and 78.10 84.00 5.90 3.9 10 Lemoffe 4 incl. 82.65 84.00 1.35 15.2 24 Lemoffe 4 and 125.00 128.00 3.00 1.1 0 'Orphan' and 200.85 202.00 1.15 1.1 0 'Orphan' SR26-565 47.00 49.50 2.50 1.6 8 Fifi 1 and 96.00 99.00 3.00 3.1 3 'Orphan' and 111.25 112.50 1.25 1.0 6 Lemoffe 1 and 120.55 121.80 1.25 1.1 147 'Orphan' and 144.00 147.00 3.00 2.0 0 'Orphan' and 197.00 204.00 7.00 2.7 3 Lemoffe 4 incl. 201.00 202.50 1.50 10.1 9 Lemoffe 4 and 206.00 207.00 1.00 4.3 0 'Orphan' SR26-566 32.80 33.80 1.00 17.8 27 'Orphan' 1Core Length; true width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling but are estimated to be 70% to 100% of core length based on core angle intercepts (Figure 1)

The project's current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on May 7, 2025, comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t gold, containing 703,000 ounces of gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025; Bird, S., June 20, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The current MRE does not incorporate approximately 27,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in 2025 or the more than 60,000 metres completed during the 2026 program. Results from these programs will inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study, both planned for the first half of 2027.





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Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2026 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program is undertaken under the direction of Lyle Hansen. The majority of drill core is NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core is cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold is assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis is conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Lyle Hansen, P.Geo., Resource Geologist for Scottie Resources Corp., is non-independent and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralised districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralisation around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mineral Resources

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not demonstrate economic viability.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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