Broad, High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue to Demonstrate High Grade Continuity and Expansion Potential at the Blueberry Contact Zone

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional high-grade gold intercepts from its 2026 drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100% owned historic mine and adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia.

This latest 2026 drill results reinforce the strength and growth potential of Scottie's gold system confirming broad high-grade mineralisation across the Lemoffe, Blueberry, Fifi, and Road vein systems. High-grade infill intercepts at Lemoffe 1 and Lemoffe 4 strengthen confidence in the existing Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") mine plan, while extensions Blueberry 5 and Fifi 2 highlight significant resource expansion potential beyond the currently defined mineralized envelope.

The 2026 drilling program at the Scottie Gold Mine Project has concluded, with 61,578 metres ("m") drilled across 227 holes and most of assay results still outstanding. Results from the program will inform the Company's updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Feasibility Study, both planned for the early first half of 2027. Figures 1-8 illustrate the reported drilling relative to the modelled vein zones.

Investors are encouraged to visit our website www.scottieresources.com to view the interactive 3D model showing the distribution of these released holes relative to modeled geology and prior drilling results.

Highlights

Broad gold mineralisation intersected at Lemoffe 4: Hole SR26-539 returned 6.0 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 21.20 m, including 18.9 g/t gold over 3.35 m and 6.4 g/t gold over 7.40 m within the existing 2025 PEA mine plan, reinforcing grade and continuity of gold mineralisation (Table 1, Figures 1 and 2)

High-grade infill results at Lemoffe 1: Hole SR26-513 intersected 14.4 g/t gold over 8.00 m, including 24.1 g/t gold over 3.75 m , within the existing PEA mine plan in the upper portion of Lemoffe 1 (Table 1, Figures 1 and 3).

High-grade gold intercepts expand Blueberry 5: Hole SR26-495 returned 9.8 g/t gold over 9.00 m, including 62.8 g/t gold over 1.00 m , approximately 75 metres in the lower part of the Blueberry 5 vein. Likewise, Hole SR26-502 intersected 19.9 g/t gold over 3.00 m , expanding the vein about 20 m on the opposite side of the SR26-495 intercept. Both highlight the potential to add high-grade mineralisation to the updated resource (Table 1, Figures 1 and 4).

High-grade mineralisation continues at Fifi 2: Hole SR26-499 intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 3.65 m, including 20.3 g/t gold over 1.70 m on Fifi 2, about 35 m outboard of the nearest pierce point . Hole SR26-495 also returned 11.6 g/t gold over 2.00 m along about 115 m down-dip of the previous deepest piece point, further demonstrating the significant upside potential of this vein (Table 1, Figures 1 and 6).

Additional gold intercepts across Blueberry, Road, and Lemoffe: Hole SR26-548 returned 9.3 g/t gold over 5.10 m, including 31.2 g/t gold over 1.10 m, at Blueberry 2 within the proposed PEA open-pit shell. Hole SR26-502 returned 7.3 g/t gold over 4.00 m at Road 1, also within the proposed PEA open-pit shell, while hole SR26-549 intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 5.85 m, including 11.3 g/t gold over 1.45 m, in the upper portion of Lemoffe 3 (Table 1, Figures 1, 5, 7 and 8).

"These latest results demonstrate the strong combination of grade, width and continuity at Lemoffe, reinforcing confidence in the existing mine plan and supporting conversion of Inferred resources ahead of the Feasibility study," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President and CEO. "Equally encouraging are high-potential grade intercepts beyond the current mine design, highlighting further resource growth potential. With a substantial portion of our 2026 drill results still pending, we see significant opportunity to further enhance the mine's economics in the Feasibility study."

Table 1: Selected drill assay results (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)1 Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub Zone SR26-495 301.00 310.00 9.00 9.8 49 Blueberry 5 incl. 309.00 310.00 1.00 62.8 6 Blueberry 5 and 321.00 325.00 4.00 1.7 1 Blueberry 5 and 401.10 403.10 2.00 11.6 14 Fifi 2 SR26-499 353.35 357.00 3.65 11.7 4 Fifi 2 incl. 353.35 355.05 1.70 20.3 6 Fifi 2 SR26-502 20.00 24.00 4.00 7.3 7 Road 1 incl. 20.00 21.00 1.00 12.0 13 Road 1 and 238.00 241.00 3.00 1.3 - Road 1 and 250.00 253.00 3.00 19.9 - Blueberry 5 SR26-513 96.00 104.00 8.00 14.4 30 Lemoffe 1 incl. 99.00 102.75 3.75 24.1 48 Lemoffe 1 and 174.00 180.00 6.00 2.1 2 Lemoffe 4 SR26-518 51.90 58.95 7.05 2.2 9 Lemoffe 1 and 129.00 130.00 1.00 1.3 3 'Orphan' and 135.00 136.00 1.00 2.5 6 Lemoffe 1 and 230.85 232.30 1.45 1.3 1 'Orphan' and 263.00 264.00 1.00 5.0 23 'Orphan' SR26-521 48.25 49.65 1.40 2.2 60 Bend SR26-539 244.70 246.80 2.10 2.5 52 Lemoffe 4 and 271.00 292.20 21.20 6.0 2 Lemoffe 4 incl. 274.00 277.35 3.35 18.9 3 Lemoffe 4 incl. 284.80 292.20 7.40 6.4 5 Lemoffe 4 SR26-548 50.90 56.00 5.1 9.3 5 Blueberry 2 incl. 50.90 52.00 1.1 31.2 16 Blueberry 2 SR26-549 94.35 95.35 1.00 1.3 30 'Orphan' and 171.00 176.85 5.85 5.7 8 Lemoffe 3 incl. 173.40 174.85 1.45 11.3 13 Lemoffe 3 SR26-558 58.00 59.25 1.25 6.9 3 'Orphan' and 67.00 68.25 1.25 6.3 8 'Orphan' and 78.00 80.00 2.00 8.5 4 Lemoffe 1 1Core Length; true width of the intervals has not yet been established by drilling but are estimated to be 70% to 100% of core length based on core angle intercepts (Figure 1)

The project's current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced on May 7, 2025, comprises an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.6 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t gold, containing 703,000 ounces of gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025; Bird, S., June 20, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The current MRE does not incorporate approximately 27,000 metres of diamond drilling completed in 2025 or the more than 60,000 metres completed during the 2026 program. Results from these programs will inform an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Feasibility Study, both planned for the first half of 2027.





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Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2026 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program is undertaken under the direction of Lyle Hansen. The majority of drill core is NQ in diameter, with select holes of HQ size primarily taken for geomechanical purposes. Prior to sampling drill core is cut in half lengthwise, with half sent for assay and the remaining half kept in Stewart, BC. Standards, blanks, and duplicate samples were taken at intervals and frequencies that meet or exceed industry best practices. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing all samples. Gold is assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis is conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Lyle Hansen, P.Geo., Resource Geologist for Scottie Resources Corp., is non-independent and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralised districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category) in 3.6 million tonnes, highlighting the development potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralisation around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

The Company has recently completed a PEA for the Scottie Gold Mine (Bird et al., October 28, 2025, Scottie Gold Mine Project, SEDAR+). The PEA outlines a robust ore sorting and Direct-Ship Ore (DSO) development scenario with strong economics and significant upside through a potential toll-milling option utilizing excess capacity at the nearby Premier mill. The base case DSO project delivers an after-tax NPV(5%) of $215.8-$668.3 million at gold prices of US$2,600-$4,200/oz, respectively. Under the toll-milling scenario, project economics improve substantially, with an after-tax NPV(5%) of $380-$832 million (no agreement currently in place). The PEA estimates initial capital costs of $129 million, average annual production of ~65,400 oz gold over seven years, and a payback period of 1.7 years for the after-tax DSO case-reduced to just 0.9 years under the toll-milling opportunity at US$2,600/oz.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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