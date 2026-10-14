Research unit of PCS Research Group, formerly The Spin-Off Report, broadens coverage to corporate actions, idiosyncratic events and stressed and distressed situations

Canyon River Advisors, the special situations unit of PCS Research Group, LLC, today announced that Jeremy Skrezyna has joined as Managing Director. Skrezyna is a former portfolio manager at Brevan Howard. He brings 25 years of experience, including 15 years of buyside special situations investing. He will lead the firm's expanded research offering for hedge funds and institutional investors.

Coverage now includes opportunities across the capital structure and spans three primary areas:

Corporate actions, including spin-offs, M&A, tender and exchange offers and strategic alternatives processes

Idiosyncratic events, such as delistings, failed sales processes, federal probes and supply and demand shocks

Stressed and distressed situations, including liability management exercises, restructurings and post-reorg equities

"Special situations investing requires a depth of experience that can only be acquired over many years and having invested in hundreds of unique situations that's what the new Canyon River Advisors brings to the table," Skrezyna said. "Our goal is to function as an extension of a client's team, providing high-conviction idea generation, in-depth research and an open line of communication for navigating dynamic and complex situations as they unfold."

Skrezyna was a portfolio manager at Brevan Howard from 2023 to 2025, focused on fundamental credit and equity investments. He previously served as a partner and senior research analyst at A6 Capital Partners, a senior research analyst at Southpaw Asset Management and Andalusian Capital Partners and an associate in leveraged finance at Credit Suisse. He began his career in M&A investment banking and private equity. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a BSBA in Finance from Washington University in St. Louis.

About PCS Research Group

Founded in 1982 by Randy Hill, PCS Research Group, LLC is an independent investment research firm based in New York. Its research units are:

Canyon River Advisors, which provides special situations and event-driven research

Voyant Advisors, which provides short sale recommendations

Chain Bridge Research, which covers global mergers and acquisitions

For more information, visit canyonriveradvisors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014767782/en/

Contacts:

Richard Albanese

Institutional Sales

PCS Research Group, LLC

+1 646 839 5566

ralbanese@pcsresearchgroup.com