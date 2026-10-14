Patient.com Partners with ID.me to Give Patients One Portable, Verified Identity for Navigating the US Healthcare System with Trust and Transparency

New integration gives consumers a streamlined, secure path to confirm who they are while keeping healthcare information separate and under their control

MOBILE, AL / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Patient.com , the independent, patient-controlled healthcare administration platform, today announced a partnership with ID.me , the market-leading digital identity wallet, to help Patient.com users navigate the complexities of healthcare administration. Patient.com is the first consumer healthcare administration platform to incorporate ID.me's high-assurance identity verification into onboarding.

By leveraging ID.me's industry-leading scale, security, and inclusive access, today's news will allow individuals to establish a single, verified profile outside any provider-specific portal. The integration additionally gives consumers a familiar way to verify who they are before accessing and managing their personal information through Patient.com, ensuring user control over what is shared, with whom and when.

"Trust cannot be something we add after the fact. Trust has to be built into the first interaction and in every question or interaction subsequent," said Dan Johnson, CEO of Patient.com. "Before patients can confidently manage or share their information, they need to know their identity is protected and that they remain in control. ID.me gives us that trusted starting point by enabling security and privacy without handling the healthcare information patients bring into Patient.com."

Under the status quo, consumers must repeatedly input the same personal, insurance, and medical information across provider offices, portals and forms, often without clarity about who can access it or how it will be used. Patient.com is designed to replace that fragmented experience with a verified profile that helps individuals understand their coverage, deductibles, and expected costs. That profile can then be shared with participating providers at the patient's direction. This helps patients arrive better informed while giving providers access to patient-authorized information earlier in the process, reducing administrative rework and helping them prepare for the encounter.

When consumers create an account with Patient.com, they will establish their identity with ID.me as part of the same process. ID.me's role is to identity proof and authenticate a user. ID.me does not receive, store or view the consumer's healthcare benefits, insurance coverage or cost information, all of which remains separately stored and patient-directed within Patient.com. Once verified, a patient's profile will travel with them, no longer requiring an intake form, insurance card photo or medical history for every new provider or appointment.

ID.me is a digital identity wallet used by more than 175+ million members to access services across 24 federal agencies, 50+ state government agencies, and over 100 healthcare organizations. ID.me 's technology meets federal standards for high-assurance identity verification and authentication, set forth by the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST). ID.me's reusable, portable credential allows individuals to verify their identity once and securely sign in wherever ID.me is accepted, giving Patient.com a trusted identity layer already familiar to millions of consumers.

"Healthcare still asks people to prove who they are again and again as they move between providers, platforms and services," said Wes Turbeville, Senior Vice President of Federal and Healthcare at ID.me. "By pairing a reusable, high-assurance digital identity with Patient.com's independent, consent-based model, we can make it easier for patients to manage and share their information on their terms. This model also gives healthcare organizations confidence that they are interacting with the right person."

ID.me is the first partner announced in the broader ecosystem Patient.com is building to help patients navigate healthcare administration with less friction and frustration. Patient.com operates independently of hospitals, insurers, employers and pharmaceutical companies, allowing consumers to manage their information and authorize its use from one place. Verified Patient.com identity helps make that consent meaningful by giving healthcare organizations and other affordability and healthcare ecosystem partners confidence that an authorization came from the patient. See more about how Patient.com solves patient "flustrations" here.

Consumers can create a free Patient.com account on the website or by downloading the app via Google Play or the Apple App Store .

About Patient.com

Patient.com helps patients navigate the administrative side of healthcare before and after care. Recognized as the first independent, patient-controlled platform of its kind, Patient.com helps individuals understand their insurance benefits, estimate costs, identify financial assistance opportunities and explore affordable care options in one trusted place. With patient authorization, verified information can be shared with participating providers, helping reduce administrative rework, support cleaner patient records and create a more informed experience before care. Built to eliminate "flustration" - the frustration and overwhelm that comes from the complexities of modern healthcare administration - Patient.com uses consent-based data sharing and personalized experiences to help patients navigate healthcare with greater clarity, confidence and control.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 175 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 24 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 100 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.

Media contact:

Songue PR for Patient.com

Patient@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Patient.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patient.com-partners-with-id.me-to-give-patients-one-portable-ve-1236344