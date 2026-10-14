CORIS Monitoring: CORIS to Showcase Asset Monitoring Solutions at Midwest Association of Core Directors Annual Meeting

Company will demonstrate continuous remote monitoring capabilities that enable ULT system and ambient environment oversight in shared core facilities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / CORIS Monitoring, a provider of cloud-based wireless environmental monitoring solutions for businesses and institutions, will participate in the 2026 Midwest Association of Core Directors (MWACD) Annual Meeting. CORIS will showcase its advanced wireless monitoring solutions for ultralow temperature (ULT) and other core platforms throughout the conference. The event is taking place October 19-20, 2026, on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

"The requirements in core facilities are rapidly changing as universities and other research institutions look to consolidate and share assets and platforms to increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and maintain reliable and resilient critical research infrastructure that includes ULT units," said Marc Josephson, chief executive officer of CORIS. "Core directors may need to monitor equipment from multiple vendors, implement preventive maintenance programs, gain space efficiency in ULT storage, or streamline oversight and alert practices to ensure consistent incident mitigation. The MWACD conference gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how CORIS can streamline monitoring and help manage core assets."

The CORIS platform offers unmatched capabilities for monitoring environmental conditions inside ULT systems, as well as ambient environmental conditions in the surrounding lab and storage space. Using LoRaWAN wireless technology that easily penetrates concrete walls, floors, and equipment cabinets, CORIS provides efficient and cost-effective connectivity from wireless sensors to a centralized gateway. Creating a permanent record of all monitored data, the cloud-based platform helps to ensure compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11. In addition, the user-friendly comprehensive dashboard streamlines sensor management through point-and-click establishment of alert thresholds, notification settings, escalation paths, and report generation.

"CORIS has designed its solutions to address some of the key challenges facing members of the MWACD through its reliable and easy-to-navigate platform that provides seamless oversight, reporting, and compliance," continued Josephson. "We are looking forward to speaking with the meeting attendees and demonstrating how CORIS solutions can simplify their operations."

To learn more about CORIS environmental monitoring innovation, please visit http://www.CORISmonitoring.com/.

About CORIS Monitoring

CORIS Monitoring is a leading provider of 24/7 remote environmental monitoring systems. Its state-of-the-art solution empowers businesses, research labs, and cultural institutions to monitor temperature, humidity, air quality, light, sound, physical access, and other attributes. CORIS delivers real-time data access, reports, and customizable alerts via any web-based device or phone. For more information, visit CORISMonitoring.com.

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SOURCE: CORIS Monitoring

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/coris-to-showcase-asset-monitoring-solutions-at-midwest-association-of-1236661