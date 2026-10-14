Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) ("C-COM" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has developed a new 1.2m Q-band Driveaway Antenna for tracking a moving platform in the stratosphere.

HAPS Gateway With C-COM 1.2m Q-band Tracking Antenna

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The new iNetVu 1200+ Q-band Driveaway Antenna is a rugged, carbon-fiber based antenna system, designed with heavy-duty precision gearing and robust servomotors, to ensure continuous reliable tracking of a moving stratospheric platform.

The vehicle-mounted system is a rapidly deployable ground station that maintains a Q-band link at 38-40GHz to a flying stratospheric platform. It's part of next generation, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) used as a gateway between a flying node and a terrestrial core network.

The flying node is described as a HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station), an unmanned arial vehicle (UAV) deployed into the stratosphere at a height of around 20 kilometers.

It is also known as a flying cell tower; as it can cover an area of approximately 250 kilometers in radius and can replace hundreds of ground-based cell towers.

The mobile platform can be rapidly deployed over a disaster area where terrestrial networks are unavailable or have been destroyed and deliver 4G/5G and 6G cellular coverage to unmodified cellphones with extremely low latency.

The advantages offered by this unique solution as compared to traditional approaches is that the setup does not need any fixed earth station gateway. The vehicle equipped with the C-COM antenna becomes a mobile gateway and can be deployed and connected in minutes. The mobile gateway provides the customer a highly suitable solution for quick disaster response or for any temporary coverage for multiples sites.

In addition, the millimeter-wave link at Q-band delivers far higher bandwidth when compared to Ku and Ka bands and has the added advantage of making it harder to intercept, thus making it more suitable for backhaul applications and security-sensitive uses.

"The system has been designed to deliver rapidly deployable and transportable Non-Terrestrial Networks for backhauling and emergency services in areas where fiber or cellular infrastructure does not exist," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"Using C-COM's high-precision antenna hardware, the system tracks moving communication nodes positioned in the stratosphere, in real time, and establishes high-capacity, low-latency links in the millimeter-wave band. It enables a solution that conventional fixed microwave and geostationary satellite links cannot deliver; rapidly deployable, uninterrupted, high-capacity connectivity with a moving counterpart," added Dr. Klein.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 11,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil and Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in the final stages of satellite testing and manufacturing of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM has developed this unique multi-orbit antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations.

Another significant project underway at C-COM is the development of an 8-Channel Ka-band Analog Beamforming Integrated Circuit (BFIC). Now in the final manufacturing phase, this cutting-edge chip is designed to power C-COM's entire lineup of next-generation ESA antennas-driving down manufacturing costs while delivering superior performance. Beyond internal production, C-COM will also supply these advanced BFICs to third-party integrators and developers looking to accelerate their own Ka-band satcom solutions.

For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations for future results, its intention to continue testing and launch the Ka-band flat panel multi-orbit antennas and our 8-channel beamformer integrated circuit its primary focus over the next couple years, the expectation that investment in R&D will generate returns to the company, the expected timing of revenues to be received by the Company and the expectation that orders will be fulfilled and become recognized revenue all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Product testing may be delayed, may not have positive results or may result in necessary changes to the product design. Product development and launch may be postponed, delayed or, in the worst case, cancelled for many reasons outside C-COM's control, anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance and factors outside of C-COM's control may cause it to focus of its efforts and investments differently than described above. Fulfilment of orders could all be delayed for a number of reasons, some of which are outside of the Company's control, including but not limited to the customer's perceived needs and the continuing financial viability of the customer, which would result in anticipated revenues from such orders being delayed or in the most serious cases eliminated. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca.

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