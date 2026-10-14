Connecting couples with over 200,000 wedding vendors through an innovative free RFP platform.

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Our Day, an online platform that connects engaged couples with wedding vendors through an effortless RFP process, has announced its expansion across the United States, along with a newly more refined matching system.

Launched in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2023, Our Day achieved instant traction in its first year of business. Within the launch period, the platform attracted 1,000+ vendor partners and facilitated the creation of more than 4,500 couple profiles. It generated approximately 2,000 service requests and produced 30,000 vendor leads before scaling into Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., within its second year. Today, expanding beyond its initial regional presence, the Our Day network searches more than 200,000 vendor options across 15 categories in 154 U.S. metro areas, delivering the same seamless matching experience with local professionals nationwide.

Our Day has already transformed how couples plan their weddings by streamlining the vendor selection process. Through its efficient Request for Proposal (RFP) system, Our Day does the legwork. With one request from the couple, the platform searches, contacts and follows up with vendors, then comes back with matches that are available and in budget. In the process, the platform saves couples 20 or more hours of coordinating with vendors and negotiating rates, providing a low-stress wedding planning experience.

The platform's expansion comes on the heels of the growing need for a change in the wedding industry. A new Bank of America Institute analysis of payment data noted that for many small vendors, tariff costs cut into margins last year and elevated operating costs. This has led many small businesses to pass price hikes onto consumers, resulting in an 8.5% year-over-year growth in wedding-related spending among consumers so far in 2026.

Every vendor recommendation includes a personalized match percentage determined by key booking criteria: budget, date availability, service fit, travel preferences, aesthetic style and specific non-negotiables identified by the couple. By directly evaluating rate details for couples, they avoid awkward price inquiries, and vendors, in turn, receive only viable requests before any initial consultation is booked.

As a major benefit to an otherwise costly and time-consuming process, the platform is entirely free for engaged couples, and vendors can build profiles and receive qualified leads at no cost, paying only a 1.5% admin fee when a couple books through Our Day. This allows couples to devote their energy to celebrating their engagement rather than sifting through endless directories. Simultaneously, it frees wedding professionals to focus on their trade instead of managing inquiries, as they only receive requests that align with their business.

With a free plan for vendor partners, Our Day is far more accessible than traditional wedding directories, and it matches couples with vendors based on fit, not on how much a vendor pays. That works in the best interests of both the couple and the vendor, it gives small, independent wedding businesses a fair shot without having to pay to be seen, and it keeps more of what couples spend within their own community, from the venue and caterer to local hotels filled by wedding guests.

Our Day is revolutionizing the wedding planning industry by making it more accessible, organized and enjoyable for both couples and vendors, fostering a community in which every wedding can be a memorable and stress-free celebration. To learn more, visit matchourday.com.

About Our Day

Our Day is a free vendor matching service for engaged couples. Couples submit one request; Our Day then searches 200,000+ vendor options across 15 categories in 154 U.S. metro areas, handles the outreach and the rate conversations, and returns vendors matched on a percentage basis for budget, availability and fit. For the small businesses delivering those services, Our Day sends only pre-screened, budget-qualified requests, lists their businesses for free and charges a 1.5% admin fee only on bookings it brings in, with optional paid plans for vendors who want more support. Our Day was founded by Bryn Khoury in 2023.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318209