EQS-News: BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Finances Reverse Exchange In Hayden Lake, Idaho



14.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BEVERLY HILLS, CA - October 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced it has closed a $450,000 reverse exchange financing of a residential rental property located in Hayden Lake, Idaho.

The borrower needed to finance the acquisition of a replacement property through a reverse exchange involving two relinquished properties located in Hayden Lake - one previously sold and the other yet to be sold. BridgeCore funded the loan in less than 14 business days to meet an imminent exchange deadline.

Given the borrower's acquisition and exchange deadlines, certainty and speed of execution were critical. BridgeCore successfully closed the transaction within the required timeline.

BridgeCore worked closely with a leading national 1031 exchange company, the borrower, and the title company to coordinate an efficient closing and ensure the transaction was completed on schedule.

Leveraging its extensive experience, in-house capabilities, and flexible capital base, BridgeCore solved a critical timing challenge while delivering highly competitive financing terms.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior, junior and mezzanine debt and preferred equity. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's "Bridge Loan Program," which provides flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and floating-rate financing with one- to three-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $15M to $50M+.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com .

Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

424-285-6365, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com

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