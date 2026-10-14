Unico, a U.S. specialist in advanced power conversion technologies, launched its new 330 kW bidirectional Grid-Tie Inverter (GTI). The compact, scalable power conversion platform supports solar generation, energy storage or high-power loads, such as data centers. The inverter was developed in 2025 when Unico signed an agreement to supply Eos Energy Enterprises with DC-to-DC converters, and thus launched a new product line of ultra compact power conversion products for energy storage solutions. Unico reports that the GTI, its first inverter, operates at 98.5% efficiency and boasts a power density ...

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