A research team from the Universitat Politècnica de València and Spanish engineering company Grupotec has investigated the gap between nominal module bifaciality and actual performance under operating conditions in utility-scale PV plants. The study The bifacial gain gap: Nominal and regulatory vs. effective performance across five utility-scale PV sites was published in Renewable Energy. The researchers analyzed two years of operational data from a 50 MW bifacial PV plant equipped with single-axis trackers in Spain. They subsequently validated their findings using data from four additional solar ...

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