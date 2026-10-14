First clinical validation of an ECG solution designed to connect data from any consumer wearables device directly to the clinical workflow

B-Secur, a leading ECG analytics and algorithms provider, and Beacon Hospital Research Institute in Dublin today announced the launch of a pilot that aims to bring the ECG from a variety of consumer wearables directly into the clinical workflow.

The pilot, led by Beacon Hospital Research Institute, will bring data from different consumer wearables into a single clinician view, with a particular focus on capturing and analysing ECG data over time. The initiative will evaluate B-Secur's device-agnostic HeartKey technology, demonstrating how long-term ECG data could support clinicians in identifying new cardiac issues and changes in existing conditions. Results from the pilot are expected to be available within six months.

It is designed to address a growing challenge for healthcare systems: that millions of people are currently using consumer wearable devices to capture health data; however, much of this information remains within individual device systems and is not readily accessible to clinicians. By enabling ECG data from different wearable devices to feed into a single clinical workflow, the technology is anticipated to help bridge the gap between the data patients are already generating, and the information clinicians need to support patient care.

Prof. David Burke, Director of Beacon Hospital Research Institute, said: "Today's wearable ECG landscape is fragmented. Different devices analyse and present data in different ways, with varying levels of clinical transparency and reliability. Our aim is to demonstrate that an independent, device-agnostic approach can provide greater consistency and credibility, giving clinicians confidence in the data regardless of which wearable the patient happens to use. The promise of consumer wearables in cardiac care has always been real, but the infrastructure to act on that data clinically has been missing. This pilot will demonstrate what becomes possible when ECG intelligence and clinical reporting are finally connected. The implications for how we manage cardiovascular patients, on both sides of the Atlantic, are significant."

Adrian Condon, CTO of B-Secur, said: "This pilot moves B-Secur from being a behind-the-scenes technology to sitting directly in the data path between the consumer device and the clinician. The most transformative aspect is the device-agnostic approach. We can demonstrate that our algorithms perform accurately with any ECG signal, from any wearable. For health systems looking to build a wearables strategy that isn't tied to a single hardware vendor, that's a fundamentally new proposition."

Beacon Hospital Research Institute's pilot will explore whether a device-agnostic approach can help overcome this challenge. Prof. David Burke and his team will evaluate HeartKey's ECG interpretation against that of each wearable device, while analysing long-term data to identify findings that could inform the development of future algorithms and clinical insights. The B-Secur solution aims to remove a significant technical barrier to wearable data entering the care pathway at scale.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007450678/en/

Contacts:

Corinna.Keenan@b-secur.com