Points Partners, a new online shop powered by Valuedynamx, lets Clubcard members collect as they shop

Valuedynamx, a Collinson Company and leading provider of purchase rewards, today announced a new offering that gives Tesco Clubcard members a way to collect Clubcard points with more than 500 retailers beyond Tesco's own stores and online service. Members can collect through a new online journey connecting Clubcard members with hundreds of partner brands, powered by Valuedynamx.

The Points Partners proposition is built on Valuedynamx's offers and rewards commerce platform, which provides the technology and the retail partner network. Clubcard members can now collect points on purchases across sport, beauty, travel and fashion, with retailers including Nike, Lego, Lookfantastic, Trainline and Selfridges.

"Clubcard has always been about rewarding our members with great value, and we're continually looking for new ways to make those rewards even more meaningful," said Shama Wilson, Tesco's Group Membership Loyalty Director. "Working with Valuedynamx enables us to offer even more ways our members can collect Clubcard rewards through their everyday shopping."

For Tesco, the new partner journey further strengthens Clubcard's everyday relevance and gives even more touch points for members to engage with Clubcard. For participating retailers, it offers a direct route to new customers and incremental sales from shoppers collecting points as they buy.

"Loyalty programmes are evolving into connected ecosystems, where members can benefit from their everyday spending and brands can reach genuinely engaged customers," said Emma Kisby, Chief Executive Officer, Valuedynamx." This new Clubcard points collection journey is a strong example of that, and we're proud to be powering it for Clubcard members."

Points Partners launched with Clubcard members on 9 October, with participating retailers and categories expanding over time.

About Valuedynamx:

Valuedynamx is a leading global provider of curated, data-driven omnichannel purchase rewards. Part of The Collinson Group, a group acknowledged for delivering the world's most valued travel ecosystem, Valuedynamx combines its expertise across payments, card-linking, affiliate marketing, earning and redemption into a single entity that delivers relevant and engaging solutions for its clients. Valuedynamx enhances customer loyalty and drives transactional engagement for some of the world's largest airlines, banks, financial institutions and hotel groups. Valuedynamx supports over 400 million consumers, maintains 50,000 retail and travel partners and provides more than 400,000 rewards in more than 180 countries.

The Collinson Group has more than 40 years loyalty and customer engagement experience on delivering loyalty commerce solutions. The organization has been at the forefront of loyalty innovation, continually evolving and building capability to meet the changing needs of clients and their customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261014346075/en/

Contacts:

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Tara Strazdas

The Fletcher Group

732.275.7732