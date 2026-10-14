Powered by Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis API, the new LIERAC experience links a selfie-based skin diagnosis to a personalized skincare protocol in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Belgium, and Germany.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion tech provider, proudly announces its partnership with LIERAC, the French Botanical Cosmeceutical pharmacy brand from the Laboratoire Native group, known for combining botanical expertise with advanced cosmetic science since 1975. Powered by Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis API, LIERAC is launching a new AI-powered skin diagnosis experience across eight European markets: France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Belgium, and Germany.

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Perfect Corp. Partners with LABORATOIRES LIERAC to Bring AI Skin Diagnosis to Consumers in Europe

Bringing AI-Powered Skin Analysis to Consumers Across Europe

Through a simple selfie-based experience, consumers receive an overall skin score and a clear read of seven aging concerns: moisture, dark circles, firmness, eye bags, wrinkles, radiance, and age spots. The analysis is built directly into LIERAC's own websites, so consumers can review their results and get product recommendations without leaving the brand's digital experience. Results are sent straight to their inbox, so the protocol is always just a click away.

Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis technology delivers instant, dermatologist-grade assessments by analyzing up to 28 diagnostics across 16 skin concerns in real-time. It is powered by a data model trained on over 70,000 high-definition, medical-grade images representing diverse skin tones, types, and textures, and validated through scientific studies conducted in collaboration with board-certified dermatologists.

"Consumers increasingly expect skincare advice that reflects their own skin. Through our AI Skin Analysis API, LIERAC can build accurate skin analysis directly into its own digital experience while keeping its brand identity and expertise at the center. We are delighted to support LIERAC as it brings this personalized experience to their online consumers" said Alice Chang, Founder CEO of Perfect Corp.

Personalized Skincare Protocols Based on Individual Skin Needs

Each protocol combines a Core Routine, which covers essential skincare needs, with Complementary Care, which targets specific concerns.

"At LIERAC, ultra efficiency goes with ultra desirability. Personalization is at the heart of how we approach skincare. With this new AI-powered experience, we deliver a service at the very moment consumers are looking to better choose the care that matches their skin needs. Combining AI-powered analysis with our botanical cosmeceutical expertise allows us to offer a more relevant digital experience that takes consumers from diagnosis to a personalized protocol," said Candice Llorens, Global Brands President of Laboratoire Native.

Scaling Personalized Skincare Through API Technology

By integrating Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis API directly into its e-commerce platforms, LIERAC can offer the same AI-powered experience to consumers across multiple European markets. With the API approach, skin analysis becomes part of the consumer's shopping journey rather than a standalone digital tool.

The launch reflects the growing role of AI in personalized beauty and skincare, where technology connects consumer insights with relevant product recommendations at the point of discovery. By combining Perfect Corp.'s AI technology with LIERAC's botanical cosmeceutical expertise, the two companies are making personalized skincare more accessible and scalable across Europe.

You can try the LIERAC AI skin diagnosis: https://en.lierac.com/diagnostic

To learn more about Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis API, please visit: https://yce.perfectcorp.com/ai-api

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

LIERAC Press Communication Manager: alisson.municchi@laboratoire-native.com

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com/

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167

USA: Allie Murphy at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone +1 (415) 625-8555

Japan: Ryoko Nakagawa at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +81-3-6809-1135

China: Winter Zhang at Winter_zhang@perfectcorp.com or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855

Europe: Léa Mames at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

India: Taunj Mishra at contact_pr_in@perfectcorp.com