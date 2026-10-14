Power Supply Module Incorporating All-Solid-State Battery Helps Reduce Maintenance Workload and Improve Equipment Maintainability

Maxell, Ltd. (TOKYO: 6810) will begin mass production of its "All-Solid-State Battery Backup Module" incorporating the ceramic packaged all-solid-state battery, PSB401010H, and will start sales in Japan for industrial equipment applications in early November.

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All-Solid-State Battery Backup Module

Maxell has been conducting field tests*1 of power supply modules incorporating its all-solid-state batteries in manufacturing equipment at customers' factories since 2024, with the aim of reducing the workload associated with battery replacement at production sites. The tests confirmed stable backup performance under actual manufacturing conditions, and customers highly valued the modules for their ability to improve equipment maintainability. Based on these results, Maxell developed four models of the All-Solid-State Battery Backup Module.

The module is available with output voltages corresponding to those of ER batteries (3.6 V) and CR batteries (3.0 V), which are widely used as backup power sources. Two battery capacity options are available for each voltage type, offering a lineup of four models that can be selected according to the application. The all-solid-state battery incorporated into the module has an expected service life of more than 10 years*2. As a result, the module is expected to reduce the labor associated with primary battery replacement and the risk of downtime caused by unexpected battery depletion. In addition, the module can operate at temperatures of up to 85°C.

Maxell will exhibit the module at Maintenance Munich 2026 (October 14-15, 2026; MOC Event Center Messe München, Germany) and at other exhibitions in Japan.

*1 field tests: Reference News Release Maxell News Release dated August 18, 2025, "Maxell's All-Solid-State Battery Modules Installed in Industrial Robots at Subaru Plant Test Operations Began in August" Maxell News Release dated January 28, 2026, "Test Deployment of Industrial Robots Powered by Maxell's All-Solid-State Battery Power Modules Begins at Kyocera's Kagoshima Sendai Plant" *2 expected service life of more than 10 years: Expected service life varies depending on the operating environment.

For more details, please refer to the information here.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Marketing Sales Div., Maxell, Ltd

marketing_sales@maxell.co.jp

Media Inquiries

Hitoshi Yamagata

PR&IR Dept., Maxell, Ltd.

hitoshi-yamagata@maxell.co.jp