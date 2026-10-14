CodeWall Ltd.: CodeWall Emerges from Stealth with $4M to Give Every Enterprise an Attacker of Its Own

Autonomous attack agents bring continuous, controlled adversarial testing to enterprise security

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeWall today emerged from stealth with $4 million in pre-seed funding led by Osney Capital, with participation from InReach Ventures, Antler and angel investors. The company is building the offensive layer for enterprise security: autonomous attack agents that start from the outside and work together to prove how an enterprise can actually be compromised.

For decades, security has focused on layering defenses: more tools, more controls and more complexity. And now, AI can increasingly automate entire attack chains, allowing adversaries to move faster and operate at a scale that was previously impossible. CodeWall's answer is to scale the attacker, on the defender's side. AI makes it possible to expand offensive capability beyond the number of experts an enterprise can hire, giving organizations the ability to challenge themselves from the outside, find unexpected attack paths and discover how far an adversary could really get.

"Enterprises shouldn't have to wait for a real attacker to find out whether their defenses hold," said Paul Price, founder and CEO of CodeWall. "That's why we're turning offensive security from a periodic assessment into a permanent capability, giving every enterprise an attacker that keeps looking for a way in. We're here to put the offensive advantage in the hands of defenders."

CodeWall is already helping banks and financial institutions identify and verify exploitable attack paths across their environments. Earlier this year, its autonomous agents identified vulnerabilities across platforms belonging to McKinsey & Company , Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Company . The research included gaining read and write access to the production database behind McKinsey's Lilli AI platform within two hours.

"We're working with CodeWall to bring autonomous offensive security into our security program, helping us test our applications more frequently and from an attacker's perspective," said Raghu Valipireddy, SVP, Chief Information Security Officer at Axos Financial. "As AI changes what attackers are capable of, we think it's important to be adopting these technologies early."

CodeWall starts where an external attacker starts, without requiring credentials, source code or inside access. Its specialist agents investigate in parallel and share discoveries through a persistent investigation graph. A weakness in one application can become the starting point for a path into connected systems, identities or data. It shows defenders what could actually be compromised, how the attacker got there and the evidence to prove it.

The platform is designed for an environment that never stops changing. As new systems appear, applications change or fixes are made, CodeWall returns to investigate and retest within the authorized scope. The ambition is to make sustained adversarial testing part of how enterprises operate, rather than an assessment they commission once or twice a year.

"For years, the advantage has sat with the attacker. They can keep probing, adapting and looking for another way in, while enterprises defend an environment that never stops changing," said Paul Wilkes, Partner at Osney Capital. "What we saw in CodeWall was an opportunity to turn that dynamic on its head by giving every enterprise an attacker of its own. One that starts from the outside, with no privileged knowledge, and keeps looking for a way through. We believe there's a future where having an attacker working for you is as fundamental as having defenses in place, and CodeWall is building for that future."

CodeWall will use the funding to expand where its autonomous attack agents can operate across the enterprise and develop the platform for sustained testing, verification and remediation workflows. The company will grow its offensive security, engineering, customer success and go-to-market teams in London.

To put CodeWall to work or explore open roles, visit codewall.ai .

About CodeWall

CodeWall exists to give every enterprise an attacker of its own. Its autonomous attack agents start from the outside, without requiring credentials, source code or inside access. They share discoveries, follow weaknesses across connected systems and produce verified evidence of exploitable attack paths. CodeWall is building the offensive layer for enterprise security: sustained adversarial testing that scales beyond scarce specialists and periodic assessments, under the defender's control. Learn more at codewall.ai .