Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder of Capitolis, Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Gil Mandelzis as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2026 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Mandelzis from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. He is the CEO & Founder of Capitolis, a leading financial technology company that partners with banks and institutional investors to understand their most pressing balance sheet, capital, funding, and liquidity challenges and develop solutions to help address them. Mandelzis is a serial entrepreneur with a successful record of creating transformational products and companies and leading them through global scaling.

Prior to Capitolis, Mandelzis was the Founder and CEO of Traiana, a post-trade processing company he started in 2000. Under his leadership, Traiana grew from a start-up into a recognized global leader, culminating in its $250 million acquisition by ICAP (NEX Group) in 2007. Mandelzis and Traiana's success was subsequently featured in a Kellogg School of Management business case study. Following the acquisition, he joined ICAP's Global Executive Management Group and went on to lead EBS BrokerTec, NEX Group's flagship foreign exchange and fixed-income electronic markets business.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs on its list of the most exceptional entrepreneurs for the second year in a row," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. "Entrepreneurship is the closest thing I know to alchemy, and it has defined much of my life. Capitolis continues to experience tremendous growth and momentum, and this recognition is a testament to the dedication and achievements of our entire team, as well as the strong partnerships we have with our clients and the broader market that continue to drive true innovation."

"We are pleased to recognize Gil Mandelzis as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2026," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "As AI reshapes the global landscape, the leaders at Capitolis are proving that agility and vision can be the ultimate competitive advantages. They are not simply building a great enterprise; they are redefining what is possible in their industry."

In its 15th year, Goldman Sachs' Builders and Innovators Summit is the can't miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to successfully lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Capitolis

Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks, and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world-class venture capital firms, including 9Yards Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Canapi Ventures, Index Ventures, S Capital, Sequoia Capital and Spark Capital, as well as leading global banks and financial institutions including Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Standard Chartered, State Street, Tradeweb Markets and UBS.

Founded in 2017, Capitolis has been named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2026, Inc.'s Best in Business, and CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies lists. Capitolis has also earned Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Fast Company World's Most Innovative Companies, GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards and Euromoney FX Awards honors, along with Best Place to Work recognition from American Banker and Crain's New York Business.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.



Press related questions about the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Michael Bruen at Michael.Bruen@gs.com.

Contacts

Michael Guerrera

Sloane

mguerrera@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com