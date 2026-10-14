Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dreißigtausend potenzielle Verkäufer und fast keine konkurrierenden Bieter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CA

WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
13.10.26 | 15:43
2,820 Euro
+2,17 % +0,060
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,80014:48
2,7202,80014:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2026 14:10 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Auto: Across Borders, Together in Elegance: What to Expect from the First LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week

WUHU, China, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 18 to 24, LEPAS will host its first Global Elegant Lifestyle Week during the 2026 Chery International User Summit. Under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," the event will unite LEPAS's first vehicle owners worldwide, partners and industry media to share experiences and explore elegant living across cultures.

This is the first picture.

As LEPAS's new energy vehicles (NEVs) reach their first owners across global markets in 2026, each brings a distinct perspective on elegance in everyday life. The event will explore these perspectives through driving, technology, design and lifestyle.

The LEPAS L6 EV will embark on its first LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving, covering city streets, intercity highways and winding mountain roads. Global media and user representatives will experience its handling, comfort, range and intelligent technologies firsthand. Participants can also test drive the LEPAS L4, L6 and L8 in real-world settings, including demonstrations of Automated Parking Assist (APA), Remote Parking Assist (RPA) and Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), the latter available on the LEPAS L8. Rather than drawing attention to technology itself, LEPAS integrates it naturally into everyday life, making advanced features feel effortless and giving users greater freedom to explore.

This is the second image.

In design, LEPAS's ongoing dialogue with global users continues to shape its understanding of elegance. The event will feature the world premiere of the LEPAS Concept Car and unveil the Next-Generation Leopard Aesthetics design language, exploring everything from sculpted lines and light to future interactions between people and vehicles.

The event will also celebrate the diverse lifestyles of LEPAS's global users. At the Global Elegance Promenade, users will share cultural stories and interactive experiences from their cities, alongside personal stories of elegant living. Through these cross-cultural exchanges, they will become "Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners," joining LEPAS in exploring diverse expressions of elegant living.

This is the third image.

Across cultures and ways of life, elegance takes many forms. Under the theme "TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE," the first LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week invites users worldwide to shape new possibilities for elegant living together. More highlights will be revealed soon.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: GlobalPR@lepasinternational.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada13afd-abb2-4ab0-a0af-fb9fca91c89c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e489a2da-fc4e-4231-a588-6541701f3af7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d820cc8-df03-4fc9-a87f-804146f7c88b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.