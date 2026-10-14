EcoDC Holding AB (publ) has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0023111XXX

Trading code: ECODC_01



The last day of trading will be on October 15, 2026.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

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