Uranium American Resources, Inc.: Uranium American Resources Announces Agreement With DISA Uranium to Treat Abandoned Mine Waste

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Uranium American Resources, Inc. (OTCID:UARI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Waste Treatment and Use Agreement (the "Agreement") with DISA UraniumTM Corporation ("DISA Uranium ") and State Line Mineral Ventures, LLC ("State Line"). The Agreement grants DISA Uranium the right to access the Stateline Project and treat abandoned mine waste on the property using DISA Uranium's patented and proprietary high-pressure slurry ablation ("HPSA") technology.

Abandoned mine waste is material left on the surface from earlier mining activity that has not been fully reclaimed. DISA Uranium will use HPSA to treat this material, remediating the site while recovering uranium and other minerals from a fine-particle concentrate stream. DISA Uranium will take ownership of the concentrates it separates, and the Company will receive a revenue share on sales of uranium and other minerals recovered from the property.

The Stateline Project is a cluster of more than 19 historic high-grade vanadium and uranium mines located across Montrose County, Colorado, and San Juan County, Utah, and is the initial focus for the Company's return to production. The Agreement is structured so that treatment of legacy waste can proceed alongside the Company's own development plans.

CEO William Hunter commented:

"This agreement allows us to put legacy waste on our property to productive use while keeping our own development plans for Stateline front and center. We are pleased to work with DISA Uranium and State Line on a structure we expect to see significant benefit to all three parties."

Greyson Buckingham, Chief Executive Officer of DISA Uranium, commented:

"We are excited to bring HPSA to this property. Working alongside Uranium American Resources and State Line gives us a clear framework to characterize the material, recover value from it, and meet our remediation obligations."

About DISA Uranium Corporation

DISA Uranium Corporation (DISA Uranium) is redefining American uranium recovery and production. Headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, the veteran-led company recovers uranium and vanadium from abandoned uranium mine (AUM) waste, remediates legacy sites left across the western United States, and applies its patented high-pressure slurry ablation technology (HPSA) to make conventional uranium production cleaner, more efficient, and more economic. DISA Uranium holds the only U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) license to treat and recover AUM waste across multiple sites - and with a growing conventional resource base behind it, DISA Uranium is building the domestic capacity to turn American waste and American ore into American fuel. Our mission is simple: restore the past while powering the future and rebuild a secure domestic uranium supply chain.

About Uranium American Resources, Inc.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. (formerly Tonogold Resources, Inc.) is advancing uranium and vanadium projects in west central USA, including the Stateline, Sky and Marysvale projects.

Forward-looking statements: This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the timing, scope and results of DISA Uranium's activities under the Agreement and the potential recovery of minerals and related revenue. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including permitting and regulatory approvals, technology performance, commodity prices and the parties' performance of their obligations under the Agreement, and actual results may differ materially.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter

CEO, Uranium American Resources, Inc.

M: +1 203 856 7285

E: bhunter@uraniumamericanresources.com

SOURCE: Uranium American Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uranium-american-resources-announces-agreement-with-disa-uranium-to-treat-abandon-1236454