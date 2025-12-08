Uranium American Resources, Inc.: Stateline Project - Metallurgical collaboration and Targeting Work Advancing

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 60 historic drillholes digitised to date record >3,000 ppm U3O8, confirming the district's strong uranium-vanadium signature.

Mapping of a 700 ppm U3O8 cut-off envelope underway, defining multiple coherent mineralised trends.

A distinct northwest target zone (Dakota/Burro Canyon) identified, with historic assays up to 0.45% U3O8 and 3.45% V2O5.

UAR enters a collaboration with DISA Technologies to undertake bench-scale metallurgical test work and site surveys at no cost to UAR.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Uranium American Resources, Inc. (OTC:UARI) is pleased to provide an update on work underway at the Stateline Uranium-Vanadium Project, located in the La Sal Creek mining district.

Following a comprehensive data-recovery trip to Denver, the Company has digitized a substantial volume of historic drilling, including assay sheets, drill logs, maps and geological plates. Early outcomes confirm more than 60 historic drillholes report uranium grades above 3,000 ppm, supporting the robust mineralization historically mined in the district.

Interpretation is progressing, with initial 700 ppm U3O8 cut-off maps outlining multiple mineralized trends across the north and south rims of the property. A separate cluster of historic holes nearby reports uranium grades up to 0.45% U3O8 and vanadium up to 3.45% V2O5. Collar accuracy in this area is uncertain and will be verified in the upcoming field program.

To complete dataset validation and prepare for modern 3-D modelling, UAR has authorised the next phase of technical work, including:

Sub-meter GPS surveying to confirm historic collar positions,

Integration of depth, thickness and interval type , now in progress,

GIS-based target mapping, incorporating structure, cut-off envelopes and mineralized trends.

During the survey, field crews will collect additional rock samples from any zones of visible carnotite or anomalous scintillometer response, extending on the Company's 2024 sampling campaign that yielded assays above 1% uranium and 1% vanadium, with scintillometer readings up to 45,200 cps.

Figure 3: Stateline Project, drillhole assay digitizing [U3O8 (ppm)] UAR 2024 rock chip samples, over USGS Uranium-Vanadium deposits of the La Sal Quadrangle, pp508.1

Collaboration to Support Metallurgical Test Work

UAR also advises that it has entered into a non-binding agreement with DISA Technologies Inc. to support preliminary metallurgical test work on Stateline material. Under this collaboration, DISA will undertake bench-scale testing on a bulk sample of mineralized material and carry out non-invasive site surveys, including radiological scanning, mapping and characterisation.

This work is intended to evaluate the suitability of DISA's processing technology for Stateline-style uranium-vanadium mineralisation and will be completed at no cost to UAR. The metallurgical sampling will be undertaken in parallel with UAR's upcoming field program. The Company will provide further updates as results become available.

DISA may also seek to apply its technology to the remediation and recovery of legacy uranium & vanadium site materials, following completion of its characterization program and in accordance with the requirements of DISA's NRC license.

CEO Bill Hunter commented:

"Stateline continues to show the hallmarks of a high-grade historic uranium-vanadium system. Our data integration work is rapidly bringing the project onto a modern technical footing, and the support from DISA Technologies adds meaningful depth to this effort. We appreciate DISA's collaborative approach and their commitment to completing metallurgical test work and site surveys at their cost. Partnerships like this strengthen our understanding of Stateline's potential and help advance the project efficiently and intelligently."

Field surveying is expected to commence in March, subject to weather conditions.

The Company continues to engage with external technical groups under confidentiality agreements, reflecting broad interest in UAR's uranium-vanadium portfolio.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter

CEO, Uranium American Resources, Inc.

M: +1 203 856 7285

E:bhunter@uraniumamericanresources.com

SOURCE: Uranium American Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/stateline-project-metallurgical-collaboration-and-targeting-work-advancing-1115410