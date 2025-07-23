Uranium American Resources, Inc.: Uranium American Resources, Inc Announces Official Ticker Symbol Change to UARI

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 23, 2025 / Uranium American Resources, Inc. (formerly Tonogold Resources, Inc.) (OTCID:TNGL) is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its strategic transition, with the company officially rebranding as Uranium American Resources, Inc. The Company has officially changed its ticker symbol to OTCID:UARI effective immediately.

This rebranding marks a further advancement in the company's focus to uranium and vanadium assets, aligning with the growing demand for clean energy solutions and positioning Uranium American Resources as a key player in the U.S. nuclear energy sector.

The company is in the process of acquiring three unique low risk projects located in west central USA known for Historic Production of Uranium & Vanadium close to significant mines and operating plants.

Figure 1: Uranium American Resources Portfolio.

The land was acquired during periods of low uranium prices between 2017 and 2020, including:

Stateline Project : A cluster of more than 19 historic high-grade vanadium and uranium mines located across Montrose County, Colorado, and San Juan County, Utah. Stateline will be the initial focus for the company to bring back into production.

Sky Project : A uranium roll-front asset with promising in-situ recovery potential.

Marysvale Project: A hard-rock uranium and vanadium mine with significant historic production.

The projects contain highly prospective geology, confirmed by historical mining activities and supported by comprehensive existing datasets, enabling a fast track to updating Resources and mining approvals.

Table 1: Project Drilling, Historic Mining and Historic Estimates.

Project Drillhole Data Historic Mines1 Historic Estimate2 Sky >150 Drillholes - >1Mlb U3O8 Stateline >30 Drillholes 19 U & V Mines - Marysvale >120 Drillholes 3 U Mines ~2.9Mlb U3O8

Shareholder Support for Strategic Change

This positive transformation has received resounding support from shareholders that has been reflected in the market.

CEO William Hunter commented:

"We are pleased to announce our ticker symbol change. This marks a key development in transforming the company into a new player in the uranium and vanadium industry. We continue to advance significant discussions with strategic partners and trading entities to further enhance the company."

The company looks forward to providing further updates as it progresses these exciting acquisitions and builds a sustainable future in clean energy production.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter

CEO, Uranium American Resources, Inc.

M: +1 203 856 7285

E:bhunter@uraniumamericanresources.com

1 USGS MRDS database.

2Historic Estimates are not considered NI43-101. SOURCE: Uranium American Resources, Inc.

