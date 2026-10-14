AutoNotion Reaches $16 Programmatic Page RPM with Opti Digital

The automotive publisher increases revenue per page by 175% through faster ad delivery, continuous yield optimisation and new monetisation opportunities, while maintaining low ad density and protecting user experience.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the results of its collaboration with AutoNotion, an independent automotive publication serving American drivers.

Reaching millions of monthly readers, AutoNotion wanted to increase the value generated by every page while maintaining low ad density, protecting website performance and preserving audience trust. The publisher therefore sought a strategic partner capable of strengthening monetisation across its growing US audience while providing continuous optimisation and strategic support.

"Since working with Opti Digital, we've been able to significantly increase the value of every page while keeping the user experience at the center of our strategy. The combination of faster ad delivery, continuous optimization and new monetization opportunities has helped us achieve strong Page RPM growth without increasing ad pressure," said Ignacio López Albero, General Director at AutoNotion.

Increasing Revenue per Page by 175%

With Opti Digital, AutoNotion grew its global programmatic Page RPM by 175%, while reaching $16 programmatic Page RPM in the US, all while maintaining low ad density and protecting the user experience.

Ad Manager Hub, Opti Digital's lightweight wrapper, became the foundation of this strategy. Its low-latency ad stack enabled nearly 56% of ad server calls to complete in under two seconds, compared with around 12% for standard ad stacks. Calls taking more than four seconds represented just 21%, versus approximately 55% under standard market conditions. This resulted in ad delivery that was approximately 4.6 times faster than standard ad stacks.

Industry benchmark based on a sample of publisher and AdTech vendor wrapper implementations. Results are directional and may vary by setup and configuration.

Continuously Increasing the Value of Every Page

The optimisation strategy extended beyond infrastructure. Yield Hub analyses more than 27 real-time auction signals to create granular inventory segments and dynamically adjust price floors as market conditions evolve.

Through Insights Hub, AutoNotion gained a clearer view of Page RPM across markets and identified opportunities to improve referral traffic quality by focusing on higher-engagement sources.

AutoNotion also adopted high-impact ad experiences through Ad Experience Hub. Sticky Overlay generated strong incremental revenue, while Flying Carpet increased Page RPM by 15%. Rewarded Ads, Context+ and House Reads were introduced to unlock additional monetisation opportunities while maintaining a non-intrusive advertising experience.

Regular business reviews translated data into concrete actions, from analysing SSP demand shifts and investigating Page RPM fluctuations to improving Core Web Vitals and identifying new monetisation opportunities. This continuous optimisation model also helped AutoNotion save 50% of the time spent on AdOps.

Key Results

+175% revenue per page

$16 Page RPM in the US

4.6x faster ad delivery compared with standard ad stacks

compared with standard ad stacks 50% time savings in AdOps

"AutoNotion demonstrates how publishers can create significantly more value from every page while maintaining a balanced, user-first advertising experience," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO at Opti Digital. "By combining faster infrastructure, continuous yield optimisation, revenue intelligence and new ad experiences, we help publishers strengthen monetisation while maintaining control over the user experience."

About AutoNotion

AutoNotion is an independent automotive publication dedicated to American drivers, delivering trusted news, vehicle reviews and buying guidance through original reporting and expert editorial content.

Reaching millions of monthly readers, the publication has built its reputation on accuracy, transparency and a user-first experience.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company specialising in digital media monetisation. Through its AI-powered monetisation platform, fast wrapper, proprietary demand and advanced analytics, we help publishers maximise advertising revenue while improving user experience, web performance and operational efficiency.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Ziff Davis, Forbes, Gizmodo, Webedia, Valnet and 1XL, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/autonotion-reaches-16-programmatic-page-rpm-with-opti-digital-1236715