New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Email deliverability platform Warmy today launched Adeline, an AI Email Deliverability Agent that helps senders find out why their messages land in spam and what to fix first. Adeline is built into the Warmy dashboard, and the company describes it as the first AI agent on the market dedicated to email deliverability.

The AI Email Deliverability Agent is available inside the Warmy platform and answers deliverability questions in plain language

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AI tools now write subject lines, personalize messages and plan email sequences, which has made sending email at scale easier for sales and marketing teams. Understanding why those emails fail to reach the inbox has stayed difficult. When inbox placement drops, teams usually go back to dashboards, authentication records, sender reputation signals and several separate diagnostic tools, then try to piece the picture together themselves.

Adeline answers deliverability questions in plain language

Adeline lets users start with the business problem itself. A sender can ask "Why are my emails ending up in spam?" or "Is my domain ready for higher sending volume?", and the agent reviews the deliverability signals available in the account, connects them and suggests likely causes along with recommended next steps. Users can continue with follow-up questions, such as which problem to address first, and Adeline keeps the context of the conversation as the investigation moves from finding the cause to choosing a fix.

"There is already a lot of deliverability data. The hard part is understanding what all of those signals mean together," said Daniel Shnaider, CEO of Warmy. "We wanted someone to be able to ask 'Why am I being sent to spam?' and have an agent actually investigate the answer."

Existing deliverability tools stay in place

The Adeline AI agent works on top of Warmy's existing toolkit. Dashboards, inbox placement tests, sender and domain reputation monitoring, and SPF, DKIM and DMARC authentication checks remain part of the platform, and the agent uses Warmy's deliverability data to interpret them for the user. Adeline's focus is what happens after a message is sent, from spam placement to sender reputation. The agent is built on billions of deliverability data points that Warmy has collected over the years, and on a machine learning engine designed specifically for email deliverability, so she is not a generic chatbot added to an email tool.

Warmy built the agent at a time when mailbox providers keep raising their requirements for authentication and sender behavior, while AI tools increase the volume of outbound email. "Adeline is our first step toward a world where businesses don't need to become deliverability specialists just to understand what is happening with their email," Shnaider said.

Adeline is available starting October 8, 2026, to Warmy users inside the platform's dashboard.

About Warmy

Warmy is an email deliverability platform that helps businesses monitor, analyze and improve their email sending performance. Its tools help teams detect deliverability issues, maintain sender health and increase the chance that important emails reach the inbox. With Adeline, Warmy adds AI-powered deliverability investigation to its platform.

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