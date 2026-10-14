DesignRush recognized Atlantic.Net as Best for Fully Managed, Audit-Ready PCI Hosting in its comparison of 10 providers.

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - Atlantic.Net, a global cloud services provider, was ranked No. 1 in DesignRush's 10 Best PCI Compliant Hosting Providers for Secure Payment Processing, earning recognition as Best for Fully Managed, Audit-Ready PCI Hosting.





Atlantic.Net earned the top spot in DesignRush's list of PCI-compliant hosting providers for secure payment processing

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The DesignRush guide compares PCI-compliant hosting options for businesses processing online payments and identifies Atlantic.Net as a fit for medium to large merchants and regulated industries seeking fully managed PCI hosting.

DesignRush highlighted the following Atlantic.Net capabilities:

SOC 2- and SOC 3-certified infrastructure independently audited by a qualified CPA firm

Turnkey PCI-enforced hosting

Cloud, dedicated, and hybrid deployment options

24/7 managed monitoring and support

VPN access, encrypted backups, intrusion detection and prevention, and edge security add-ons

100% uptime SLA

"For businesses handling payment data, PCI compliance has to hold up in day-to-day operations, not just during an audit," said Pete Cannata, COO of Atlantic.Net. "That means having the right controls in place, keeping the environment monitored, and making sure the infrastructure can support those requirements as the business grows. We appreciate DesignRush recognizing Atlantic.Net for the work our team has built around that."

For more information on Atlantic.Net, visit https://www.atlantic.net/.

About Atlantic.Net

Founded in 1994, Atlantic.Net is a privately held global provider of enterprise cloud and infrastructure solutions, delivering secure, high-performance platforms to organizations in more than 100 countries. Engineered for mission-critical applications and demanding enterprise workloads, Atlantic.Net combines exceptional reliability, scalability, compliance, and security with a proven track record spanning more than three decades.

Recognized among the industry's most trusted and experienced infrastructure providers, Atlantic.Net delivers 24/7 U.S.-based expert support and operates eight strategically positioned data center regions across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Asia. Its comprehensive portfolio includes HIPAA-compliant and PCI-compliant hosting, enterprise bare metal servers, dedicated hosting, GPU infrastructure, colocation, private cloud solutions, and its award-winning cloud platform, empowering organizations to deploy, scale, and manage critical business operations with confidence. For more information, visit Atlantic.Net or connect with us on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Media Contact

Name: Elise Riley

Designation: My Global Presence

Email: elise.riley@gmail.com

Website: https://www.atlantic.net/

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