Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on November 05, 2026, with a webcast to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Unity's financial results, live webcast and webcast replay will be available on its Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Alex Giaimo, VP, Finance

alex.giaimo@unity3d.com

ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

UnityComms@unity3d.com