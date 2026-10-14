Qualityze Inc: Qualityze Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year, Accelerating AI-Powered Quality Management

Inc. 5000 recognition is a testament to Qualityze's continued growth and our commitment to modernizing quality, compliance, safety, and risk management processes for quality-first organizations with smarter, secure, and scalable solutions - delivered on the Salesforce trusted cloud platform.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Qualityze, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise quality management systems (EQMS), announced its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, the most definitive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

Their growth reflects business performance and the trust that regulated organizations place in Qualityze to support some of their most critical quality and compliance processes. It also represents the collaborative efforts of their employees, customers, and partners in innovating, improving, and creating greater value.

"We are extremely grateful to our customers for their continued trust, to our employees for their continued expertise, and to our partners for the continued efforts in extending the value across industries and markets," said Krishnappa Chandrashekar, Founder and CEO of Qualityze.

Driving the Next Era of Intelligent Quality Management

The need for modern quality management has never been greater.

Organizations today are operating in an environment defined by increasing regulatory complexity, expanding global operations, rising expectations for accountability, and rapidly growing volumes of quality and operational data. At the same time, many teams are still constrained by disconnected systems, manual processes, limited visibility, and reactive decision-making.

Qualityze's vision is to empower businesses to move from reactive quality to proactive quality through a more connected, quality ecosystem that brings quality processes, information, people, and decisions into a governed environment. Key capability pillars of their quality management ecosystem include:

Connected Quality Processes: Brings quality workflows, data, and teams on one platform so every event moves across the functions without losing context.

Brings quality workflows, data, and teams on one platform so every event moves across the functions without losing context. Reduced Manual Effort: Automates repetitive activities and reduces dependency on manual handoffs, helping minimize errors and improve process consistency.

Automates repetitive activities and reduces dependency on manual handoffs, helping minimize errors and improve process consistency. End-to-End Traceability: Maintains a connected record of quality events, actions, approvals, and decisions to strengthen visibility and accountability.

Maintains a connected record of quality events, actions, approvals, and decisions to strengthen visibility and accountability. Decision Intelligence: Brings predictive intelligence closer to the point of decision so teams can identify risk patterns earlier and act more proactively.

Brings predictive intelligence closer to the point of decision so teams can identify risk patterns earlier and act more proactively. Improved Operational Visibility: Provides a more unified view of quality activities, risks, and performance across the organization.

Provides a more unified view of quality activities, risks, and performance across the organization. Proactive Quality Management: Helps organizations move beyond fragmented, reactive processes toward a connected model focused on earlier intervention and continuous improvement.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 underscores the progress we have made and the confidence organizations continue to place in Qualityze," said Krishnappa Chandrashekar, Founder and CEO of Qualityze. "Our ambition is to remain the innovation leader in the next era of quality management through continuous innovation and to help enterprises generate greater value from every investment they make in quality."

Experience Intelligence-Driven Quality Management

This recognition is an important milestone for Qualityze, but more importantly, it reinforces the direction in which they are building smarter quality solutions for regulated industries to strengthen compliance, improve operational resilience, and empower better decisions across the enterprise.

As they build on this momentum, their priority remains clear: helping organizations around the world transform quality into a connected, intelligent, and continuously improving business capability.

Additional information about Qualityze's platform and its capabilities for managing quality, safety, supplier, risk, and compliance processes is available at www.qualityze.com.

About Qualityze

Qualityze is an innovation leader in the world of quality, offering cloud-native Intelligent Quality Management Software (QMS), Safety, Risk, and Compliance Management solutions. Built natively on the most trusted and secure Salesforce cloud platform, Qualityze empowers organizations across life sciences, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, healthcare technology, and other regulated industries to streamline quality processes, mitigate risk, and drive continuous operational improvement.

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About Qualityze | AI-Powered Quality & Compliance

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email: info@qualityze.com

SOURCE: Qualityze Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/qualityze-earns-spot-on-inc.-5000-list-for-third-consecutive-yea-1223562