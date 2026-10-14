PayQuicker Strengthens Its Leading Orchestration Platform with Advanced API Capabilities, AI-Driven Automation and Real-Time Visibility

Customers gain real-time webhooks, batch processing at scale, payment retractions, and expanded funds visibility with API v2

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / PayQuicker , a leading global payouts orchestration platform, today announced that API v2, its next-generation API platform, is now available to its customers. With the launch, clients gain access to advanced capabilities, including real-time webhooks, high-volume batch processing, payment retractions, and expanded visibility into funds activity.

In delivering new AI-driven automation capabilities, PayQuicker customers can now react to events as they happen instead of repeatedly checking for updates, process payments and invitations in high-volume batches, and gain greater visibility into funds activity through the API. Existing integrations are unaffected and remain fully supported, so customers can upgrade when it suits their teams and timelines.

"API v2 gives customers more ways to automate payout workflows, manage payments at scale and gain real-time visibility into funds activity," said James Legan , CTO of PayQuicker. "From processing thousands of payments in a single job to responding to payout activity as it happens, these capabilities give program administrators greater efficiency, flexibility and control over their payout operations."

Key capabilities of API v2 include:

Real-time webhooks: Signed notifications for payee registrations, payment status changes, account receipts, and batch job progress, replacing the need to poll for updates.

Signed notifications for payee registrations, payment status changes, account receipts, and batch job progress, replacing the need to poll for updates. Batch processing: Submit up to 5,000 payments or invitations per job, with payments schedulable up to 30 days ahead. Failed rows are reported individually without stopping the rest.

Submit up to 5,000 payments or invitations per job, with payments schedulable up to 30 days ahead. Failed rows are reported individually without stopping the rest. Payment retractions: Recover the remaining balance of a payment sent in error directly through the API, without a support ticket or manual recovery process.

Recover the remaining balance of a payment sent in error directly through the API, without a support ticket or manual recovery process. Enhanced funds visibility: Access funding balances and transaction activity through the API for greater oversight and easier reconciliation.

API v2 is available now. Developers can explore API v2 documentation at https://docs.payquicker.io , while existing customers can contact their PayQuicker representative for sandbox credentials and guidance on planning their upgrade.

For more information, visit payquicker.com .

About PayQuicker:

PayQuicker is a global payouts orchestration platform that helps businesses simplify complex payments and strengthen connections with the people who power their business. By combining intelligent payout orchestration with a seamless payee experience, PayQuicker enables organizations to send faster, more flexible payments around the world through a single, scalable platform. Backed by 20 years of expertise, PayQuicker supports payouts to more than 210 countries and territories in over 80 currencies, intelligently routing payments through a global network of orchestration partners while delivering enterprise-grade security, compliance, and support. From workforce and creator payments to marketplaces, direct selling, affiliate networks, and enterprise payouts, PayQuicker helps businesses spend less time managing payments and more time growing what matters most. Learn more at payquicker.com.

Media Contact:

payquicker@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: PayQuicker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/payquicker-strengthens-its-leading-orchestration-platform-with-advan-1236408