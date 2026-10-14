Persolvent Invests in Enovie Growth, Welcomes Ralph Busby to Help Lead Software Development

Longtime Persolvent technologist returns as company expands investment in its next-generation software platform for school-age childcare and community education

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Persolvent is expanding its investment in Enovie, a new software brand serving school-age childcare and community education programs, with a growing commitment to the technology and development team behind the platform. As part of that investment, longtime Persolvent technologist, Ralph Busby, has returned to the company and will play a key role in developing Enovie's software.

Enovie represents the next chapter of Persolvent's more than 20 years of experience developing technology and payment solutions for schools, community education programs and other organizations. Persolvent is investing in the people, technology and development resources behind Enovie to create a modern platform designed to simplify operations, support financial sustainability and make everyday interactions easier for administrators, staff and families. "Enovie is an important investment in Persolvent's future and in a market we know extremely well," said Vince Arnoldi, President of Persolvent and Enovie. "As we build this platform, we're investing not only in the technology, but in experienced people who understand how to build software thoughtfully and support customers well. Ralph knows Persolvent, he knows our culture and our commitment to customers, and he brings deep technical experience that will be invaluable as we continue building Enovie."

Busby originally joined Persolvent in 2013 and spent eight years with the company, growing from a software developer into a key technical contributor responsible for building complex software integrations. Following the sale of the business he supported in 2021, Busby continued his work with the acquiring company before returning to Persolvent in 2026 to help build Enovie.

"It's great to be back at Persolvent and working with many of the people who made it such a great place for me the first time around," said Busby. "I'm especially excited to be part of Enovie and the opportunity to build something new. So much technology today can actually make life more complicated. I believe Enovie can do the opposite, making things a little easier for school administrators, staff and parents. It's exciting to help shape a new product with that goal in mind."

Busby's return comes as Persolvent continues to invest in Enovie, bringing together innovative technology, outstanding customer service and deep industry expertise around a shared goal: creating intuitive software and exceptional support that make life easier for the organizations, staff and families they serve. About Enovie

Built by the same team that has spent years working alongside childcare programs in Minnesota and across the country, Enovie represents the next chapter in that work: a modern platform built by focusing on how programs are meant to run, how families engage, and how teams actually need support. It brings the experience of the past forward with a renewed commitment to listening closely, building thoughtfully, and helping community programs thrive. The relationships, trusted conversations, implementation experience, and deep understanding of this market remain at the core of the company. However, what is new is the opportunity to take a platform forward with more focus, flexibility, and purpose.

About Persolvent

Persolvent is a St. Paul-based technology company dedicated to making life easier through innovation and technology. The company develops modern payment processing and software solutions for schools, government agencies, community education programs, and other organizations that strengthen local communities. Guided by its mission to earn the right to be recommended, Persolvent combines intuitive technology with exceptional customer support while giving back through a commitment to donate 10% of its profits to charitable causes. The company has also been recognized as a Top Place to Work in Minnesota and holds a perfect Glassdoor rating, ranking in the top 10% of more than one million companies globally. With 100% employee recommendation and CEO approval scores, Persolvent's culture stands among the highest-rated workplaces on one of the world's largest employer review platforms. Media Contact Shannon Dempsey

Marketing Manager

Enovie

Info@enovie.com

651-470-0803

www.enovie.com SOURCE: Persolvent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/persolvent-invests-in-enovie-growth-welcomes-ralph-busby-to-help-1236588